ALLIANCE — Betty Crouch, 84, passed away peacefully in Alliance on Wednesday, July 27, 2016 after a battle with cancer.

Betty was born on April 7, 1932, to George H. and Edna (Bentz) Carter in Lynch.

She and Jack met in O’Neill and were married in Norfolk on Nov. 24, 1954.

Betty retired from JC Penney and was active in the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, BPO Does and a faithful volunteer at the Mission Store and the Carnegie Arts Center in Alliance. She also enjoyed spending time with friends, family and pets, sewing, camping, travel, Husker football, and playing cards. She will be remembered for being a wonderful caring mother.

Betty is survived by her four children, Patricia Bentley, of North Platte, Michael (Jackie) Crouch of Fort Worth, Texas, Judith (Charles) Koch of Hershey and Brian Crouch of Alliance. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Christiansen, Lane Bentley, Kyle (Ashley) Koch, Kurtis Koch, Kendall (Christina) Koch, Kate (Christopher) Waudby, Mariabella Crouch and Tiffany Leever, and her 11 great-grandchildren and her sister Judy (Larry) Hebbert.

Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Crouch as well as her parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alliance United Methodist Church, Regional West Medical Center Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Alliance United Methodist Church with Pastor Gideon Achi officiating. Interment will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.