Bevy Of Bikes Greets Bidders

ALLIANCE — In front of a nondescript City warehouse at First and Big Horn Saturday morning were children admiring dozens of bikes lined side by side. This year the Alliance Police Department hosted a bike auction.

Each individual bicycle has a tag attached to the handlebars that gives a personal identification manuscript. This piece of paper gives the information of where the bike was found and the year in which it was found. One bike was lime green and in good condition. It was found in 2013 but still in one of the best conditions for another child to buy.

All these bicycles were found around the Alliance area but never claimed by anyone. The bicycles were lined up and to be sold at a silent auction. One can bid on the bike that they wish to buy and even continue to come back and re-bid throughout the morning. After the bike is sold to the highest bidder, they contact the individual and are given a bicycle license. “Kids can easily lose their bike especially if they jump off of it and leave it to go play elsewhere,” APD Chief John Kiss said, “This bike license will help ensure they get their bike back after we find it.”

The police department tries to host the bike auction every year but it has been a couple years since the last one. Color highlighting local neighborhood is sure to change as children ride around town on their new bikes that they (or more likely their parents) bought this weekend.