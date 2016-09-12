Big Start Leads Bobcats Over Ainsworth, 48-18

HEMINGFORD — Hemingford didn’t take long to find the scoreboard Friday evening.

After scoring less than a minute into Friday’s game against Ainsworth, the Hemingford High School football team ran away with a 48-18 victory at home.

Justin Davis’s 47-yard touchdown run with 11:13 left in the first quarter gave Hemingford a 6-0 lead out of the gate.

The Bobcats were then held out of the end zone for about ten minutes before striking three times within one minute and 15 seconds.

With 1:12 left in the first quarter, Kage Jespersen ran in a 6-yard touchdown, while Jameson Wood converted the two-point conversion run. Eleven seconds later, Jonathan Mayer stripped the ball on the ensuing kickoff, returning the strip for a 28-yard score to put Hemingford up 20-0.

Ainsworth found the board with seven seconds remaining in the opening quarter when Payton Allen, who finished the game with 157 rushing yards, scored on a 55-yard run.

Davis returned the ensuing kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the first quarter. Wood’s two-point conversion gave the Bobcats a 28-6 lead through the five-score first period of play.

The Bobcats then added two scores in the second quarter and another in the third to jump out to a 48-6 lead.

Jespersen scored with 7:07 left in the third quarter on a 3-yard run, while Mayer scored on runs of 3 yards and 4 yards. Davis added a two-point conversion run during the stretch to give Hemingford its 48 points.

Ainsworth finished the contest with two scores in the fourth quarter, but fell in too big of a hole early.

Davis led the rushing attack for the Bobcats with 159 yards on the ground off 15 carries, including one touchdown.

Mayer, who had 97 yards rushing, and Jespersen, who had 43 yards rushing, each added a pair of touchdowns.

Carter Buchheit had 25 yards rushing off six carries, while Wood had 23 yards on three caries and Dylan Ernesti added a 1-yard carry.

Wood went 1-for-2 passing with a 16-yard completion to Brandon Chancellor.

Jespersen led the Bobcat defense with nine total tackles in the contest, followed by Miles Davis and Denton Payne, who each added four tackles. Chancellor, Tarin Jespersen, Nevin Swires and Conner Swanson each had three total tackles.

Hemingford, now 2-1 on the season, will travel to Overton (1-1) this Friday.