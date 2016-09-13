Blue Bird Florist Helps Alternative High School With Scholarship Fund

ALLIANCE — Three pieces of wooden pallets painted with pure white, black, and orange crafted as a pumpkin on one side and a snowman on the other side, lean against the wall as three girls tell of their community project. Students Annaliese Duhe, Lakeisha Yellowbird, and Tiara Clark painted these three old wooden pallets all for the purpose of adding money to the scholarship fund at the Alternative High School.

These projects all began when the students created American flags out of wood and sold them at the Blue Bird Flowers and Gifts. But instead of keeping the money for themselves, the students instead wanted all the proceeds to be put into a scholarship fund to help other Alternative High School students afford the tuition needed to enroll in a CNA course.

This curiosity and urge to learn first sprung into existence when the Alternative High School Entrepreneur class participated in a workshop on “Startup Businesses” given by Kendra Schott, owner of Bluebird Flowers and Gifts. Schott instructed the students on how to create bouquets and to deliver them to lucky recipients as a means of how to run a business. “Karen helps the students to use their creativity. Everybody has different strengths and showing these students a skill is fun. It was nice to have them and to help them,” said Schott as she stood next to the festive wooden pallets that the students created. These three wooden pallets are one of the first pieces of art to be seen as they stand against the wall as one enters the store. Overall, Schott explains that she could see that it was a good experience for the students but also a good experience for herself to help educate them on what it takes to run a business.

During this time is when one of the students developed an idea of making some of these crafts and selling them in Schott’s store. Thus began the work to build the scholarship fund.

The three girls talked about what it means to work as a community and to do a service to help the other students of their school. Duhe said, “This is a good way to keep up with community service and helping others.” All three girls were very proud to speak of what they are doing as a service project and were not shy to give information of what the significance was to them. Selling these decorative wooden pallets, which to some may not seem like much, but it holds much future for one student in need.

In the end the money that has been saved up in the scholarship fund will be given to this one student so they may enroll in a full time CNA class.

“The people in this community have been so supportive of our program and our students. They are giving our students real job experience that will help them become more employable and prepare them to become responsible adults,” said Karen Oates, job coach. The students have been making scarecrows and snowmen out of wooden pallets this fall with all proceeds going toward the scholarship fund.