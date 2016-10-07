Bobcat Football Team Runs Through Morrill On Homecoming Week

HEMINGFORD — The Bobcats picked up a big Homecoming win Thursday evening in Hemingford.

The Hemingford High School football team knocked off Morrill 80-18 Thursday.

With the victory, the Bobcats improve to 5-2 on the season.

Individual statistics had not been posted by the time Friday’s edition of the Times-Herald went to press.

Hemingford will travel to Dundy County-Stratton Oct. 21.