Bobcat Kickoff Time Changed

HEMINGFORD – The Hemingford High School football team’s game against Perkins County this evening has been pushed up.

Kickoff, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. this evening in Hemingford, has been moved up to 4 p.m. in anticipation of severe weather.

The Bobcats, 3-1 on the season, will honor their five seniors before the game. Perkins County comes into tonight’s match-up with a perfect 4-0 record.