Bobcat Volleyball Team Takes Second In Mitchell Invitational

MITCHELL — The Hemingford High School volleyball team picked up a runner-up finish at the Mitchell Invitational Saturday.

Hemingford defeated Gordon-Rushville (25-10, 25-14) and Hay Springs (25-5, 25-7) before losing to Mitchell (25-7, 25-17) in the championship match.

Hemingford, now 15-3 on the season, is 1-2 against Mitchell this year.

The Bobcats opened the tournament with a two-set sweep over Gordon-Rushville. Natalie Gassling had seven kills, four aces and nine digs — all team highs. Brooke Turek added seven kills and two blocks —both team-highs, to go along with one ace and four digs.

Anna Manning led the Bobcats in digs with nine, while Kaitlyn Kumpf had 21 assists.

In Hemingford’s match against Hay Springs, Turek recorded 11 kills, two blocks, seven digs and two aces to lead the Bobcat attack.

Gasseling added 11 kills, eight aces and five kills. Emily Hansen had four kills, while Kelli Horstman had six digs and one ace. Faith Rohrbouck also had six kills.

Kumpf tallied one kill, one ace and 18 assists.

Hemingford was then led by Hansen’s five kills in its championship-match against Mitchell.

Turek had four kills, while Rohrbouck had three. Lauren Gasseling had a team-high two blocks, Natalie Gasseling had seven digs and Kumpf added 13 assists.

Hemingford will travel to Bayard today for a triangular with Bridgeport and Bayard.