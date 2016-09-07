Bobcats Sweep Banner County, Hay Springs In Home Triangular

HEMINGFORD — The Bobcats were cruising Tuesday evening.

The Hemingford High School volleyball team never allowed more than 13 points in any given set during a home triangular against Banner County and Hay Springs Tuesday in the Hemingford High School gym.

After rolling through Banner County, 25-8, 25-6, the Bobcats then defeated Hay Springs, 25-9, 25-13 to improve to 2-1 on the young season.

The Bobcats ran through its match against Banner County with a fairly balanced attack.

Brooke Turek led the team in kills with seven, followed by Lauren Gasseling’s four kills, Natalie Gasseling’s three kills and two kills each from Kailtyn Kumpf and Faith Rohrbouck.

Kelli Horstman also added a kill, and led the team with four aces and seven digs.

Rohrbouck added six digs and three aces, while Kumpf, Natalie Gasseling and Anna Manning each had three digs.

Kumpf tallied 14 set assists in the match, as well.

In Hemingford’s match against Hay Springs, Natalie Gasseling and Turek each had a team-high six kills, while Lauren Gasseling had five and Rohrbouck added four.

Horstman and Rohrbouck each recorded three aces in the match.

Turek led the team with five blocks, while Kumpf, Natalie Gasseling and Horstman each tallied four digs each. Kumpf tallied 15 set assists in the match, as well.

Hemingford, now 2-1 on the season, will compete in the Sheridan Invitational this Saturday. Play begins at 8 a.m.