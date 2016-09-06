Bobcats Blast Crawford, 42-24

HEMINGFORD — The Hemingford High School football team picked up its first win of the season Friday, downing Crawford 42-24 in Hemingford.

Crawford, which began the season with a 44-0 victory over Edgemont, South Dakota, broke open the contest with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Blaine Flack to Trevor Welling to put Crawford up 6-0 in the first quarter.

Hemingford, however, responded with four straight scores to take a 28-6 lead midway through the second quarter. During that time, Jameson Wood ran in scores from 6-yards, 1-yard and 1-yard, while Justin Davis ran in a 6-yard touchdown run. Jon Mayer and Kage Jespersen tacked on a two-point conversion each, as well.

Though Crawford scored two more times before the end of the second quarter, Hemingford’s Mayer produced a 65-yard touchdown run, and along with Davis’s two-point conversion run, the Bobcats took a 36-18 lead into halftime.

Crawford scored the only points in the third quarter from a Flack 65-yard touchdown run, and Hemingford scored the only points in the fourth quarter off Wood’s 3-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds remaining in the contest.

With the victory. Hemingford improves to 1-1 on the season and will travel to Morrill (1-1) this Friday.