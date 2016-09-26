Bobcats Downed By No. 2 Perkins County, 68-18

HEMINGFORD — Perkins County scored 52 unanswered points, as the No. 2 rated team in Class D-1 defeated Hemingford, 68-18 Friday afternoon in Hemingford.

With a pair of rushing touchdowns from quarterback Jameson Wood (one from 65 yrads and one from 39 yards), and another from Justin Davis (60 yards), Hemingford took an 18-16 lead with 1:46 remaining in the first quarter.

However, Hemingford would fail to score for the rest of the game.

Perkins County’s Josh Johnston scored on runs of eight yards, nine yards, 13 yards and two yards in the game, while also throwing touchdowns of 74 yards to Bailey Schrotberger and 45 yards to Derek Sis.

Wood led Hemingford’s rushing attack with 184 yards on 18 carries. Davis had 77 yards and a touchdown rushing, while Jon Mayer had 39 yards, Dylan Ernesti had 32 yards and Kage Jespersen had 25 yards.

Hemingford quarterback Wood went 3-for-6 passing, connecting two passes to Brandon Chancellor for 32 total yards, and one to Davis for six yards.

Miles Davis recorded a team-high 11 tackles in the game for the Bobcats. Chancellor and Tarin Jespersen each had 10.

Friday’s game against Perkins County, which was moved up in anticipation of severe weather, had about a 45-minute delay late in the third quarter with lightning nearby.

The Bobcats, now 3-2 on the season, will travel to 3-2 Sutherland Friday.