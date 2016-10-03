Bobcats Handle Sutherland, 44-6 Friday Evening

SUTHERLAND — The Bobcats got back on track with a 44-6 victory over Sutherland Friday in Sutherland.

The Bobcats, now 4-2 on the season, jumped out to 30-0 midway through the second quarter to take control early.

“It was a great team win for the Bobcats Friday,” Hemingford head coach Jordan Haas said. “I thought we played our most complete game as a team and the scoreboard showed it. We had a bunch of kids who played their best game of the season.”

To start the game, Bobcat quarterback Jameson Wood connected on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Conner Swanson with 57 seconds left in the first quarter. Wood then ran in the 2-point conversion.

Jonathan Mayer opened the second-quarter scoring with a 12-yard scoop and score. Wood’s second two-point conversion run put Hemingford on top 16-0 early in the second.

Wood then ran for touchdown runs of 37 yards and 55 yards, while Mayer found Brandon Chancellor on a 2-point conversion, giving Hemingford a 30-0 lead with 6:38 left in the first half.

Though Sutherland found the scoreboard with no time left in the first half, Justin Davis ran in a 9-yard run (Mayer two-point conversion run), and Wood ran in a 27-yard touchdown run to give the Bobcats a 44-6 victory.

“We know we have some things to continue to improve but we are getting better every game,” Haas said. “I am very proud of the way our team played.”

Hemingford hosts Morrill Thursday evening at 7 p.m. for homecoming.