Bobcats Pick Up 19th Win Of Season, Down Bayard Thursday

The Hemingford High School volleyball team defeated Bayard 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 Thursday in Bayard.

Individual statistics had not been posted by the time Friday’s edition of the Times-Herald went to press.

Full statistics will be available online at alliancetimes.com/category/sports when available.

Hemingford, now 19-3 on the season, will compete in the Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday in Hay Springs.