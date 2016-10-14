Bobcats Pick Up 19th Win Of Season, Down Bayard Thursday

BAYARD – The Bobcats recorded their 19th win of the season with a three-set victory over Bayard Thursday.
The Hemingford High School volleyball team defeated Bayard 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 Thursday in Bayard.
Hemingford, now 19-3 on the season, will compete in the Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday in Hay Springs.
