Bobcats Sweep Edgemont Thursday, Improve To 8-2 On Year

HEMINGFORD — The Hemingford High School volleyball team picked up its third straight sweep Thursday evening.

The Bobcats downed Edgemont 25-10, 25-7 and 25-16 Thursday at the Hemingford High School gymnasium.

Natalie Gasseling went for 12 kills and two blocks to lead the Bobcats. Gasseling also added 11 digs and an ace.

Brooke Turek had 10 kills, one block, one ace and 17 digs.

Kelli Horstman had a team-high four aces, while also adding six digs and a kill.

Lauren Gasseling tallied nine kills, while Faith Rohrbouck had five and Emily Hansen had one.

Kaitlyn Kumpf had 23 assists and seven digs in the match.

Hemingford, now 8-2, will host its invitational today in Hemingford.