Bobcats Win Host Volleyball Invitational Saturday

HEMINGFORD – The Hemingford High School volleyball team picked up a tournament championship over the weekend.

Hemingford defeated Minatare (25-5, 25-5) and Hyannis (25-16, 25-14) before defeating Morrill (25-13, 25-17) in the Hemingford Invitational championship match.

In Hemingford’s match against Minatare, Natalie Gasseling had nine kills, five digs, four aces and a block to lead the Bobcat offense.

Brooke Turek had a team-high seven digs to go along with three kills, one ace and one block.

Lauren Gasseling had a team-high six aces, while also adding three kills and two digs.

Faith Rohrbouck had three kills, as well, while Emily Hansen and Kelli Horstman had one each. Hansen also had one block.

Carli Cullan had two aces, while Katilyn Kumpf had one ace and 14 assists.

Statistics for Hemingford’s matches against Hyannis and Morrill had not been uploaded by the time Monday’s edition of the Times-Herald went to press.

Hemingford, now 10-2 on the season, will host Bridgeport and Morrill in a home triangular Tuesday. The first game of the triangular is set to begin at 5 p.m.