Bobcats Win Third Straight Game, Down Overton On Road 36-7

OVERTON – The Bobcats have picked up their third straight win of the season.

Jon Mayer and Justin Davis each ran in two touchdowns, helping the Hemingford High School football team improve to 3-1 on the season with a 36-7 victory over Overton Friday on the road.

Hemingford ran out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter before Overton produced its only score of the game – a touchdown run by Ryan Lauby in the second quarter.

The Bobcats also added a touchdown in the second quarter to take a 22-7 lead at half. Hemingford finished the game with a pair of scores in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Davis ran for a team-high 114 yards off 18 carries in the game, which included two touchdowns. Mayer added 70 yards on nine carries for a pair of touchdowns, as well.

Jameson Wood recorded Hemingford’s other touchdown of the day on the ground, accounting for 93 rushing yards. He also added 19 passing yards and two two-point conversions in the game.

Kage Jespersen, who had 48 rushing yards, led the Bobcat defense with 12 total tackles, including seven solo. He also had a fumble recovery.

Miles Davis had 11 tackles, while Brandon Chancellor had 11 tackles and one interception, and Conner Swanson added six tackles and one sack.

Hemingford, now 3-1 on the season, will host Perkins County (4-0) Friday in Hemingford. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.