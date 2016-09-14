Bobcats Win Two In First Matches At Home

HEMINGFORD – The Bobcat volleyball team picked up two wins in its home-opener Tuesday evening in the Hemingford High School gym.

The Hemingford High School volleyball team downed Kimball (25-19, 25-8) and defeated Gordon-Rushville (25-22. 25-20).

With the two victories, Hemingford improves to 7-2 on the season.

In Hemingford’s opening game of the evening, Brooke Turek went for seven kills, 10 digs and three blocks — all team highs — to lead the Bobcat attack.

Sophomore Lauren Gasseling tallied six kills and five digs, while Natalie Gasseling had four kills, one ace, one block and eight digs.

Kelli Horstman had three blocks and one ace, and Kaitlyn Kumpf added 15 set assists.

The Bobcats then held on in two close sets over the Mustangs, a team that placed second at the Sheridan County Invitational last week. Hemingford placed third at the invite.

Turek, Lauren Gasseling, Faith Rohrbouck, and Natalie Gasseling all tallied a team-high of six kills in the contest.

Turek went for five total blocks in the contest to go along with an ace and eight digs, and Natalie Gasseling had nine digs, one block and two aces.

Rohrbouck led the team with 11 digs, and Kumpf tallied a team-high 21 set assists in the match.

Hemingford, now on a four-match winning streak, will host Edgemont at home Thursday. Junior varsity action begins at 5 p.m. at the Hemingford High School gym.