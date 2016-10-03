Bulldog Boys Sixth At Western Conference Saturday

CHADRON — The Alliance HIgh School boys varsity cross country team placed sixth at Western Conference in Chadron Saturday with a 98 team score.

Sidney was the team champions in the boys division with a 17 team score, followed by Gering’s 23 and Chadron’s 59.

Senior Tyler Adamson led the way for the Bulldogs, recording a 15th-place finish individually.

He finished with a season-best time of 19 minutes, 32 seconds.

Junior Jorgen Johnson crossed the line in 20-minutes for 21st place individually for the AHS boys varsity.

Evan Steggs (21:22), Lane Applegarth (23:27), Ken Ueno (23:28) and Cade Stephenson (24:15) also competed for the Alliance High varsity boys cross country team.

Alliance did not record a team score in the girls varsity dvision with just three runners competing. Gering and Sidney each scored 24 points in the girls division team race.

Sophomore Kathleen Kuzmic led the AHS girls with a seventh-place finish individually. She clocked a personal-best time of 21 minutes, 47 seconds.

Sophomore Hannah Weare finished in 24:28 for 24th place, while Caitlynn Henderson clocked a time of 25:39.

Alliance’s junior varsity also competed in Chadron Saturday.

Representing the Bulldogs in the junior varsity race was Uriah Little Hoop (34:10), Sarah Steele (36:14), Bailey Shimp (23:30), Ross Dunn (25:34) and Eric Pollack (25:39).

The Alliance High School cross country team will be back in action Thursday in Sidney.