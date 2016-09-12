Bulldog Defense Smothers Dusters In 34-7 Win

ALLIANCE — With a 34-point lead and 26 seconds left, Alliance High head football coach Chris Seebohm wasn’t overly worried about losing his team’s shutout over Holdrege Friday evening.

“It doesn’t (put a sour taste in my mouth) for me because I figure we’re up enough, but I know the guys really want it,” he said. “In the end, we just have to keep everybody healthy. It’s going to be a long stretch.

“(Alliance defensive coordinator) Coach (Kurt) Lambert keeps getting mad at me because I keep subbing down and we don’t get the shutout.”

But they’ll both still happily take Friday evening’s 34-7 Homecoming win over Holdrege.

Alliance is now 2-1 on the season and will travel to McCook (3-0, ranked No. 4 by the Omaha World-Herald and No. 2 by the Lincoln Journal Star) next weekend.

“This is a big win,” Seebohm said. “Coming off a loss last week, it was important we had a good game since we have McCook this next week. I thought we played really good on both sides of the ball, but again, we’re going to have to work on penalties and I can’t run the guys because we only have so many.

“They know it and we’ll continue to work on it. I don’t know what’s going on on the left side of our line, but we’ll get it fixed I’m sure.”

Really, Holdrege’s score in the final minute of play — a 1-yard run by Josue Fernandez — was about the only time the Dusters found much productivity offensively.

With 12 possessions, Holdrege punted five times, turned the ball over on downs four times, fumbled once and threw one interception — a pick-six (interception run back for a touchdown) by Brody Brennan.

In fact, the Dusters only ventured in Bulldog territory five times throughout the entirety of Friday night’s Homecoming match-up.

That’s a credit to the line, first and foremost, Seebohm said.

“Anytime your front four on the line are doing a great job, that allows your backers to flow, it lets your defensive backs get downhill and it really starts with them,” Seebohm said.

Alliance’ defense held Holdrege to less than 60 yards rushing and to 120 yards through the air on the evening.

“I think they’re just great players,” the AHS coach said of his defense. “Coach Lambert has coached them up well. He had some really good calls, they study film a lot and they recognize offensive formations and tendencies, so they’re putting in a lot of work that’s off the field, not necessarily in practice.

“And as always, I thought we swarmed the ball really well tonight and our front four did a lot of work.”

While the AHS defense kept Holdrege at bay all game, the Bulldog offense began to heat up in the second quarter.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs picked up their first lead of the game on a Jack Matulka 19-yard run up the middle. Alliance, which ran plenty of option-read plays with quarterback Owen Shelmadine, scored again about four minutes later when Shelmadine snuck in a 1-yard score.

Shelmadine finished with 28 yards on the ground, including the touchdown, and went 8-for-10 through the air for 78 yards.

“Owen ran well,” Seebohm said. “He scrambled well and we did some option stuff that we haven’t before, so I thought he made some really good decisions. I’m pleased with how we look.”

Alliance built off its 14-0 halftime lead with Brennan’s interception for a touchdown (and Montemayor’s PAT) midway through the quarter, before Tyler Trout bulldozed his way into the end zone on a 2-yard score with less than four minutes to go in the third quarter. Trout, who had 108 yards rushing on 19 carries in the game, was the fourth Bulldog to score in the contest.

“That’s a credit to the line,” Seebohm said. “They might get penalties, but it starts up front and I know all the running backs would say the same thing. Jack had a heck of a game, Tyler had a heck of a game, Brody had some really good things that he did.”

Matulka, who finished with 143 yards on 10 carries, scored for a second time with about two minutes left in the game on a 29-yard run.

Brennan also recorded 29 yards rushing on five attempts in the game. The AHS senior also added two receptions for 44 yards, which included a 33-yard reception late in the game.

Trout also caught two passes for 21 yards, while Brendan Brehmer hauled in two receptions for 18 yards. Matulka and Chandler Stinson also picked up receptions in the game.

With 308 rushing yards and another 95 through the air, not much was slowing Alliance Friday.

Except themselves.

The Bulldogs tallied 15 penalties for 140 yards — an issue Seebohm and the AHS coaching staff will surely need to address before heading to undefeated McCook this weekend.

“There’s a point where we have to focus and do our jobs the whole game, and if we put a whole game together and eliminate penalties, we’re going to be a tough team, I feel like with the way we’re playing right now,” Seebohm said.

McCook has picked up victories Aurora (23-13), Gering (60-6) and Sidney (42-0).

“This win helps (going into McCook),” Seebohm said.