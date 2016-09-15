Bulldog Softball Falls To Chadron Tuesday

By PEYTON STOIKE

T-H Contributor

CHADRON – The Alliance High softball team traveled to Chadron for its first away game on Tuesday, September 13. Even an hour away and in the cold, the Bulldogs had a great support system to cheer them on.

The Alliance JV started out with a three-run lead on the Cardinals, who then came back with four runs in the bottom of that inning.

The two teams went back and forth scoring one run each on each other, until the Chadron Cardinals scored 10 making the score, 14-4. The Bulldogs struggled to catch up to the Cardinals. In the end, the Chadron Cardinals won, 16-12.

The Alliance varsity team started off the top of the inning gaining four runs up on the Cardinals, who responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs. In the second inning, the Bulldogs scored in Grace Tolstedt and Janaye Shoemaker, with the leading Bulldogs 6-2 over the Cardinals.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Cardinals scored two runs, still not quite reaching the Bulldogs.

In the top of the third inning, the Lady Bulldogs struggled to gain runs, only scoring in Brandi Seebohm, and leaving Samantha Carrillo on base. In the bottom of the third, Grace Tolstedt shut out two batters and Courtney Little Hoop, playing first base, got the third out. With a quick three outs and five batters, the Bulldogs kept the Cardinals from scoring.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Bulldogs scored in Grace Tolstedt, Amanda Russell, Janaye Shoemaker, and Courtney Little Hoop, leaving on base, Brandi Seebohm and Samantha Carrillo. In the bottom of the fourth, the Cardinals scored five runs, making the score going into the fifth inning, 11-9, in the Bulldogs favor. Coming into the fifth inning, the Bulldogs are up, and the Cardinals made a quick three outs. In the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs also made a quick three outs. Neither team scored that inning, leaving the score the same.

In the sixth inning, the Bulldogs only scored in Isabel Aguallo. When the Cardinals came up to bat, they scored in seven runs, making the score, Cardinals 15, Bulldogs 10. The Bulldogs were determined to come back in the seventh inning, yet only scored in two runs. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Cardinals scored two runs, signifying the end of the game. The Alliance Bulldogs lost to the Chadron Cardinals, 18-14.

The next time the Lady Bulldogs play is Tuesday, September 20 at home. This game also happens to be senior night. The five seniors on the team are Isabel Aguallo, Samantha Carrillo, Sariah Grant, Courtney Little Hoop, and Peyton Stoike. The senior team manager is Jennifer Campos. Come out and support for the softball team’s last home game!