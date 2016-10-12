Bulldog Tennis Team Ready For State Thursday

LINCOLN – Alliance head coach Kathy Brock is calling an audible.

And that’s OK by the team.

The Alliance High School boys tennis team will have a little bit different of a line-up for the Class B Nebraska State Boys Tennis Championships, which begins Thursday at Lincoln’s Woods Tennis Center.

“I felt like last season we had more of our spots set and filled, but this year it has been more of, we’re going to put so-and-so here and so-and-so here, then it’s not working out and we try to switch them around,” Brock said. “We just went too far into the year.”

So, Alliance’s lineup for state looks like this:

Richard Toedtli will play No. 1 singles, Trajan Garcia will play No. 2 singles, Zachary Placek and Dylan Horton will play No. 1 doubles and Caden Dean and Preston Pohlman will play No. 2 doubles.

Throughout the year, Toedtli and Garcia had played No. 1 doubles together, while Placek and Horton filled into singles roles.

But a sit-down with Coach Brock late in the year spurred a switch to singles – a position both Toedtli and Garcia played last season.

“We figured we’d ask them what they wanted to do and they both wanted to go back to singles,” Brock said.

For Garcia, it was a sense of accountability.

“It’s the idea that if I’m playing singles I know all the mistakes are mine and I can take all the blame for it, because either way I’ll try to take all the blame and say, I’m the reason we lost the match,” Garcia said. “So it’s just, for me, I like it being myself on the court.”

For Toedtli, it was a sense of comfort.

“I prefer singles over doubles,” Toedtli said. “Doubles is still fun, but I’ve always been more of a singles mentality person.”

Either way, Brock’s team is just fine with the change heading into state.

Toedtli will play tenth-seeded Tanner Rowe of Lexington to open the No. 1 singles bracket Thursday. Though the AHS senior has never played Rowe and knows only his record – 13-7 – Toedtli feels good heading into the match.

“I’m feeling pretty confident,” Toedtli said. “I’m starting off against Lexington. I have a pretty good feeling I can compete with him fairly well.”

Leading up to the week, Toedtli has been focusing on being more consistent on the serve, he said. Serves, according to Coach Brock, has been an ongoing issue for the Bulldog tennis team this year, she said.

“We have to stop double faulting,” she said. “I’m really going to be upset if we’re double faulting at state. We’ve talked to them about being sure if it’s ad-in, ad-out, it’s two second serves, so hopefully they’ll learn that.”

At No. 2 singles, Garcia will face Kearney Catholic’s Andres Hayes.

“Naturally I checked his record to see how good he is and everything, and there’s several people throughout the season that I’ve beaten 8-3, 8-4 that have beaten him. I’m pretty confident,” he said.

“Knock on wood, but I’m hoping to get past the first round. That’s my goal. I’ve never won a match at state, so hopefully senior year I will do better than all the previous ones.”

Alliance should have a good opportunity to make it out of that first round across the board, Coach Brock said. In fact, only Toedtli’s opponent enters the state tournament as a seeded player.

“There might be a better chance for us to get past the first round,” Brock said. “It’s exciting. I don’t want to put my cart before my horse, but I would love it.”

Hoping to take advantage of not playing a seeded opponent first round is Alliance’s No. 2 doubles team of Dean and Pohlman. The pair, which found plenty of success this season, will play seniors Annakin Porter and Brady Matthis of South Sioux City Thursday morning.

“Caden can get really aggressive at the net and Preston can have his moments too, but they over-think a lot of things, too,” Brock said. “They need to just focus more on winning and not making their shot perfect.

“I hope they don’t over-think too much at state and just play like they have been.”

Rounding out the AHS varsity is Horton and Placek, who moved from their usual singles positions into the No. 1 doubles bracket for state.

The duo, which won their first round at state last year playing No. 2 doubles, will play Alex Payne (9) and Joe Hitzemann (10) of Mount Michael Benedictine in the opening round of the No. 1 doubles bracket Thursday.

Opening rounds will begin at 7 a.m. MT in Lincoln Thursday.

“We’re representing our school all the way in Lincoln with the best tennis players in our state, so, really, it’s a great opportunity,” Garcia said. “Everybody loves to win, but the experience you gain from playing those matches, win or lose, is definitely what is worth it.”