Bulldogs Advance To Second Day Of District Tournament

GERING – The Alliance High School softball team could have lost hope after losing in the first round of districts Thursday in Scottsbluff.

Or the Bulldogs could have quit after falling into a 7-5 hole to Lexington late in a win-or-go-home game.

Yet two games later, Alliance, which won just three games over the last four seasons combined, has advanced to the second day of the Class B-6 District Softball Tournament.

“They believed in themselves and played with confidence, so now we’re finally seeing all that hard work in the offseason paying off,” Alliance head coach Carlos Palomo said.

After a 12-4 loss to second-seeded McCook in the first round of districts Thursday afternoon, Alliance battled back to defeat Lexington 9-8 in eight innings before defeating Gering 11-9 to move into today’s second day of the district tournament in Scottsbluff and Gering.

McCook handed Alliance its first loss in the tournament behind a six-run sixth inning. Up to then, the Bulldogs had tallied three runs in the third and one more in the fifth to stay within two runs (6-4) of the second-seeded Bison.

“I think nerves were flying a little bit in first game,” Palomo said. “Definitely think nerves were flying, but it was just one bad inning that kept us from being in that ball game.”

Senior Sariah Grant led Alliance offensively in the game with two singles. Courtney Little Hoop had a two-RBI double, while Samantha Carrillo had a one-RBI double. Elise Stoike went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the game, as well. Little Hoop scored twice in the contest with Carrillo and Stoike each scoring once.

McCook’s Avery Doucet went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and single for three RBIs to lead the Bison to a victory.

Grace Tolstedt threw all but one out for Alliance.

The loss didn’t derail, Alliance, though.

After a pair of scoreless innings against Lexington in the first round of consolation, the Bulldogs found the scoreboard first with a four-run third inning.

Elizabeth Johnson and Tolstedt both reached base and scored off Lexington errors, while Little Hoop, who reached base on an error, scored off Brandi Seebohm’s double to deep right-center field. Seebohm eventually scored on Carrillo’s single up the middle.

Lexington, however, answered with four runs in the fourth, along with one in the fifth and two in the sixth inning.

With just one run in the fifth inning, the Bulldogs found themselves in a 7-5 hole heading into the seventh inning.

“They had their backs against the wall,” Palomo said. “I knew the fight was there.”

And it was.

Isabel Aguallo, Little Hoop and Seebohm all scored in the seventh inning, giving Alliance an 8-7 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. Though Lexington would tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, Tolstedt’s RBI single to score Erika Bucy gave Alliance a 9-8 victory in eight innings.

The late-game RBI was Tolstedt’s game-leading fourth hit of the game. She had two doubles and two singles. She also scored once.

Carrillo went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Seebohm had three hits, three runs scored and one RBI.

Little Hoop had an RBI single and a run scored, and Aguallo had a double and a run scored. Grant drove in Alliance’s other run of the contest. Amanda Russell and Bucy each scored runs for the Bulldogs, too.

“A lot of energy and a lot of hype in the dugout helped us,” Palomo said.

That energy and hype carried over into Alliance’s next game against Gering, too.

Despite falling into a 4-2 hole through three innings, a four-run fourth inning gave AHS the boost it needed to knock off Gering 11-9. Gering threatened with four runs in the seventh, but Alliance recorded a double-play to end the game.

Aguallo went 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Tolstedt went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and Carrillo was 2-for-5 with four RBIs. Little Hoop went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run. Johnson and Jaycee Acosta each recorded hits, with Johnson scoring twice and Acosta scoring once. Grant added another RBI against Gering to go along with a run scored, as did Brandi Seebohm. Stoike also scored for AHS.

Tolstedt tossed all seven innings for Alliance, striking out seven.

“It was a very cold one as well, but our girls handled adversity, fought through and never gave up,” Palomo said. “They believed in each other. Grace really stepped up for us. She pitched her heart out and we backed her up defensively.

“They believed in themselves and played with confidence, so now we’re finally seeing all that hard work in the offseason paying off.”

Alliance is now set to play Scottsbluff at 9 a.m. this morning in another elimination game. The winner of the contest moves on to play the loser of top-seeded North Platte and third-seeded Gothenburg for the right to play in the Class B-6 District Championship.

“It’s exciting to show how we can play,” Palomo said. “We just have to make sure we’re awake. The only team that’s going to beat us is ourselves.”