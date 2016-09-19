Bulldogs Fall In Fourth Quarter To McCook Friday

MCCOOK – Sure, it didn’t help the Alliance High School football team doesn’t have nearly as many players on the roster as McCook.

But a score could have done wonders for the Bulldogs, too.

“Obviously (not having as many players on the roster) does (make a difference),” Alliance High head coach Chris Seebohm said. “I think if we could have got a score or something to get our adrenaline going again, I think that would have definitely helped, but again, that’s my responsibility. I’m the one calling the offensive plays.”

The Alliance High football team never found that boost of adrenaline, falling in the fourth quarter for a 34-0 loss to McCook Friday evening in McCook. The Bison are ranked No. 2 in Class B by the Lincoln Journal Star and No. 5 by the Omaha World-Herald.

“The score isn’t indicative of how well we played,” Seebohm said. “They scored once late after we subbed way down because we have to make sure our guys are healthy for the rest of the season. If you didn’t know or if you weren’t here, it would seem like a really big loss, but it really wasn’t. Our kids played really well and it was really a close match all the way through except for that last quarter.

“But we did a lot of really good things.”

Particularly, Alliance did a lot of really good things early.

McCook spent much of the first half on its side of the field, struggling to do much offensively. An Alliance fumble late in the first half, however, gave way for McCook’s Easton Gillen to run in a 4-yard touchdown to give the Bison a 7-0 lead at halftime.

“It’s not like they drove down the field and scored on us, obviously, we just made a mistake and they capitalized on it,” Seebohm said.

The Bulldogs gave McCook a little more help in the third quarter, too.

After Gillen ran in his second touchdown of the game (a two-yard score) midway through the third quarter, McCook picked up an interception not long after, resulting in a 4-yard touchdown run by Zach Schlager.

Alliance was handed plenty of opportunities, as well, though, including a couple of Bison fumbles.

The Bulldogs, however, couldn’t capitalize even with trips to the red zone.

McCook went on to score two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to ice the 34-0 victory.

Alliance, now 2-2 on the season, enters a stretch of the season without an opponent sporting a winning record over the next four weeks. The Bulldogs host Lexington (0-4) Friday, travel to Hastings Sept. 30 (2-2), host Sidney (2-2) Oct. 7 and travel to Gering (0-4) Oct. 14 before the regular-season finale in Scottsbluff (4-0).

Still, Seebohm isn’t looking too far ahead just yet.

“Every one of those teams has the ability to beat us as well as we have the ability to beat them, so we can’t take anything for granted at this point,” the AHS coach said. “The way Nebraska football works, every game is important, every game is points.

“It’s really important we take care of business and take care of everything we can control in the next weeks.”