Bulldogs Fall To 3-3 With 42-0 Loss To Hastings

By MADISON HIEMSTRA

T-H Contributor

HASTINGS — Friday night, the Bulldog football team could not overcome the quick offense presented by the Hastings Tigers. Both teams came into the week with the record of 3-2, along with similar schedules, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get anything rolling.

“Hastings is a great football team,” AHS head coach Chris Seebohm said. “They have a good quarterback and played really well. I take the blame for the way the game went and I will do better to make sure we are better prepared for district play.

“Right now, we need to focus on getting everyone healthy. Our numbers are low so we need to make sure we get the most out of every rep and practice. When districts come around, it’s like a whole new season and we have a better idea of what we are working with. Like I said, I will do better to make sure we are prepared for the district games.”

Hastings started the game scoring in their second possession, progressing to complete the first quarter 14-0 after Alliance fumbled near mid-field.

Alliance made adjustments, but just couldn’t hold on and compete with the quickness of the Hastings offense. The Bulldogs made some great plays allowing them into Hastings territory, but were unable to get into the end zone.

The Bulldogs continued to struggle offensively in the second half, while Hastings seemed to continue to pick up the pace. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock, but that wasn’t going to stop the Tigers. The Tigers finished strong with a 60-yard interception return by Zane Bender.

“The game was an eye opener for us,” senior middle linebacker Bryant Wilson said. “It showed us where we are and where we need to be. We know where we need to improve going into district play. As far as preparing for districts, as a team we need to focus on the fundamentals and decrease the number of mental mistakes we’ve made. As for myself, I need to focus especially on not missing tackles or blocks and being able to diagnose plays pre-snap.”

Moving in to district play, Hastings improved to 4-2 while Alliance falls to 3-3.

The Bulldogs will host Sidney (2-4) in their final home match up of the season. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.