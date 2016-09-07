Bulldogs Fall To Chadron In Straight Sets

By MADISON HIEMSTRA

T-H Contributor

CHADRON – The Alliance High School volleyball team falls to 1-1 on the season after a tough loss Tuesday night to the Chadron Cardinals. Alliance lost to Chadron 25-10, 25-10 and 25-18.

The Cardinals came into the game ranked fourth in Class C-1 by the Omaha World-Herald. For the Bulldogs, coming off a strong 3-0 match sweep against the Scottsbluff Bearcats last week, it was interesting to see what the Bulldogs could do against the strong Cardinal attack.

The hopes for a huge upset win ended when the Bulldogs’ closest set to the Cardinals came in the final set.

“We just need to start believing that we can do it and work on becoming more consistent,” head coach Angie Hiemstra said. “We have a great and talented team, we just need to work on becoming more relaxed throughout the entire match.”

Overall, the Lady Bulldogs fought hard, but just couldn’t seem to get the game under their control.

Kami Felker and Haley Hoxworth both had one ace serve. Makayla Davidson led the Bulldogs in assists with 11, Liz Johnston had four. Putting points on the board for the Bulldogs with eight kills was Emersen Cyza, Ryley Rolls with four, Kami Felker had two and Johnston sent two in for the Bulldogs, as well. Also leading in digs was Cyza with 11, followed by Rolls and Davidson with seven. Rolls and Johnston also contributed three block kills for the Lady Bulldogs.

Hiemstra stated, “We are disappointed the game went the way it did. We are better than the way we played tonight. We have a lot of things to work out, but we know we are capable of doing better. If we had to have a game like this, I am happy it happened early in the season. It allows us to evaluate ourselves, evaluate what it takes to get to the next level, and what we need to change about the way we are doing things. We have a lot of work in front of us, but we are determined to learn from the mistakes that were made tonight.”

Alliance’s next competition will be its home opener against Sidney on Sept. 15. The Bulldogs next scheduled match against the Cardinals will be on Oct. 25, though they could face the Cardinals in triangulars or invitationals as the season marches on.