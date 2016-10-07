Bulldogs Fall To Sidney In Straight Sets

SIDNEY – The Alliance High School volleyball team lost its fourth straight match with a three-set loss to Sidney Thursday evening in Sidney.

Sidney defeated AHS 25-17, 25-23, 25-16.

“We are working to find a way to get back on track,” Alliance head coach Angie Hiemstra said. “We did a lot of positive things, but never really capitalized on them. We played flat the entire night.

“We served and attacked the ball more consistently than we did on Tuesday (against Gering) and blocked the ball well.”

Emersen Cyza led Alliance with 14 kills, while Kami Felker went for five kills. Felker also had six digs.

KayLee McDonald had 13 assists and 10 digs. Ryley Rolls had six digs and five blocks, including one solo.

Elizabeth Johnston added nine set assists in the match.

Alliance’s junior varsity knocked of Sidney in three sets (19-25, 25-17, 16-14), while Sidney won the freshman match Thursday in two sets (25-20, 25-20).

Alliance, now 9-9 on the season, will have a quick turnaround with the Western Conference Tournament in Scottsbluff Saturday.

“We will regroup and turn our focus to Western Conference on Saturday,” Hiemstra said.