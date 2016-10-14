Bulldogs Look To Stay Unbeaten In District Play

GERING – Don’t expect the Bulldogs to be looking past Gering this evening.

Though Alliance (4-3) come into tonight’s game having won the last three meetings against Gering (0-7) AHS head coach Chris Seebohm knows isn’t letting his team overlook the rival Bulldogs.

If anything, a winless Gering squad brings a bit of a danger element given their hunger for a win, the AHS coach explained.

“They have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Seebohm said. “They’re going to have their motivation and and we’ll have ours in terms of wanting to play for another district championship.

“We can’t get there if we don’t take care of Friday.”

Taking care of Gering Friday may present a bit of the unknown, Seebohm explained.

Because Alliance has played a few common opponents of Gering’s throughout the season, AHS already has watched some film on Gering. Throughout those tapes one thing is certain — Gering head coach Todd Ekart is set on finding the secret recipe for success.

Gering has shown a number of offensive identities this season, including the I-formation, jet sweeps, play-action passes and even some spread offense.

“Give credit to Coach Eckert, if something isn’t working, it doesn’t make much sense to stick with it, so he’s continuing to fight,” Seebohm said.

“I’m sure he’s going to get that program turned around. It’s only a matter of time.”

Seebohm just hopes that day isn’t today.

Meanwhile, Alliance will be playing its second straight game with three starting linemen out with injuries. Adrian Montemayor, Lane Lauder and Nathan Lauder will all be sidelined for the Bulldogs another week, at least.

Last week, Seebohm moved sophomore Baily Hood from middle linebacker into a defensive end and offensive lineman role, and put Derek Morrison in as a middle linebacker.

“That’s like a week one game basically for them,” Seebohm said. “If we have to play them again, which it’s looking like we probably will, in those positions, they at least have a game under their belt.”

Despite the changes in personnel, Alliance was able to hang on for a 19-6 victory over Sidney Friday evening.

“That’s a big win,” Seebohm said. “We knew coming in that it was going to be a tough game for us. They’re obviously a talented football team. Their record doesn’t show what they’re capable of because they have played some really tough teams all year long. So we had our work cut out for us, but the guys had a good week of practice and we really executed and played well and we got the win.”

Seebohm and the Bulldogs hope to continue that momentum ride this Friday to set-up a probable district championship match-up next week in Scottsbluff.

“I think the seniors are great leaders and they understand how important this game is,” Seebohm said. “Every game when you get to districts is important. We have to end the season with as many wins as possible, obviously, to make sure we get into the playoffs and that’s our other goal, as well.”