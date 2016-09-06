Bulldogs Suffer First Loss Of Season, 17-7

By MADISON HIEMSTRA

T-H Contributor

ALLIANCE – The Alliance High football team fell to Grand Island Northwest in their home opener last Friday night. The first half showcased the teams going head to head in a defensive standoff. Both the Bulldogs and the Vikings had multiple opportunities in the first half to score, but couldn’t seem to finish after putting themselves in a scoring position. The Vikings took control and scored on and 8-yard touchdown pass with 1:19 left to go in the first half. With a little less than a minute to go in the first half, Alliance moved into GINW territory, but fell short, unable to complete the progression ending the first half down 0-7.

“Our biggest challenge this game were our penalties. We just made too many mental mistakes.” Senior middle-linebacker Bryant Wilson said. Wilson had six solo tackles on the night, along with six assists. As far as improvements for next week’s homecoming matchup, Wilson explained, “we just need to take care of the mental errors and run the plays exactly how they’re supposed to be run and we will end with the outcome that we want.”

In the second half of play, the Bulldogs rallied back after Northwest scored late in the third quarter, progressing to a 14-0 lead over the Bulldogs. Senior fullback Jack Matulka scaled back Northwest’s lead after a 3-yard touchdown run, getting Alliance on the scoreboard with 11:08 left in the contest. Grand Island’s Dylan Allen quickly responded with a 33-yard field goal, extending the Viking’s lead to 17-7.

Alliance was presented with a few chances late in the fourth quarter, but penalties hindered any chance Alliance had to take the lead.

“We really just need to preach mental focus, not only when it’s game time, but during practice. That’s what makes that difference.” Senior defensive end Gage Rolls stated about the penalties.

Head Coach Chris Seebohm stated that he was more than impressed with the Bulldog’s performance, but the penalties were going to have to be addressed. “Over the next week, we are just going to have to preach technique, along with continued stress on the fundamental side of things.”

“We have a lot of talent and I know after the long weekend, all of my guys will come in ready to work hard and make things happen. Homecoming week is always fun and I’m looking forward to what next Friday brings us,” Seebohm explained on the preparation for this week’s Homecoming contest.

Alliance falls to 1-1 on the season and will host Holdrege for their Homecoming matchup on Friday.