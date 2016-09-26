Bulldogs Take Third At Holdrege Invite Saturday

HOLDREGE — The Alliance High School volleyball team placed third at the Holdrege Invitational Saturday.

Alliance defeated McCook (25-12, 25-15), lost to St. Paul (25-13, 25-20) and defeated Hastings St. Cecilia (25-17, 25-19) Saturday in Holdrege.

“I am very happy with our performance this weekend,” AHS head coach Angie Hiemstra said. “It was our most consistent performance to date.”

Two of Alliance’s foes this weekend (St. Paul and Hastings St. Cecilia) are ranked in the state. St. Paul is ranked No. 1 in Class C-1 by both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star, while St. Cecilia is ranked. No. 9 in Class C-2 by the World-Herald and No. 10 by the Journal Star.

Alliance kicked off the tournament downing McCook — a team who defeated Alliance last weekend at the McCook Invitational.

Emersen Cyza had 12 kills, five digs, one ace and two blocks in the contest, while Kami Felker added seven digs and five kills.

Ryley Rolls had seven digs and one ace. MaKayla Davidson ran the Alliance offense with 11 assists, to go along with five digs. Elizabeth Johnston had six assists, and KayLee McDonald had three assists and one ace.

“We started the day off avenging our loss to McCook,” Hiemstra said. “We got them down early and never looked back.”

Alliance then entered its next match against top-ranked C-1 team St. Paul, a little intimidated. The Bulldogs dropped the first set 25-13, but began to settle in during the second set.

“It is good to see we can play with one of the best teams in the state, we just need to go into the match believing it,” Hiemstra said.

Alliance was led in the match by Cyza’s 14 kills. Hayley Hoxworth had 13 digs, and Jordan Hopp had four blocks to lead the Bulldogs. Davidson added 14 assists and nine digs, while McDonald had nine assists and two aces. Felker and Cyza each had seven digs, while Rolls had nine kills and Davidson had five. Johnston also added two assists in the loss.

Alliance, responded, however, with a two-set victory over St. Cecilia in the third-place match. The third-place finish was Alliance’s best performance in Holdrege in recent years, Hiemstra noted.

“This third place finish is the best finish for us at this tournament in many years,” the AHS coach said. “It gives us good momentum heading into the Twin City Invite.”

Leading the Bulldog attack was Cyza’s 13 kills and two blocks. Rolls and Davidson each added three kills in the contest. Felker had nine digs, while Davidson had seven, and Hoxworth and McDonald each tallied five. McDonald went for two aces again to go along with eight assists. Davidson had a team-high 17 set assists, and Johnston had three.

“With the start of the third place match, I was happy with our level of communication,” Hiemstra said. “We got out to early leads, but allowed them back into the match both sets. Once we refocused, we played more consistently.”

Alliance, now 6-4 on the season, will travel to the Twin City Invitational in Scottsbluff this Friday and Saturday.