Bulldogs To Host Holdrege In Homecoming Match-Up This Evening

ALLIANCE — The Alliance High School football team, which saw plenty of opportunities to knock off Grand Island Northwest slip away last week, enters an important stretch of the season, head coach Chris Seebohm said.

The Bulldogs have four more games to set themselves up in a good position before heading into district play.

Included in that stretch is Homecoming — tonight’s game against Holdrege.

Despite the added distractions that Homecoming Week brings, Seebohm hasn’t seen any lack of focus out of his players, he said.

They’re all hungry to add another win, the AHS coach said.

“There are extra distractions, but that’s part of the fun of Homecoming Week,” he said. “The guys have been really good about being focused when they need to get focused, so there hasn’t had to be any extra talk on my end.”

But in order to consider Homecoming Week a full success, Seebohm and the Bulldogs look to pick up a victory over Holdrege this evening at Bulldog Stadium.

Holdrege, 0-2 on the season, is a much more impressive team than its record implies, the AHS head coach said. The Dusters were nipped by Gothenburg –a consistent playoff team in Class C-1 — 17-14 in Week 1, and were defeated by Scottsbluff — ranked No. 9 by the Omaha World Herald and No. 8 by the Lincoln Journal Star — by a 42-28 score in Week 2.

“Their record does not show how good they actually are,” Seebohm said. “They’re going to win a lot of games this year.”

Meanwhile, Alliance (1-1) is coming off a 17-7 loss to Grand Island Northwest, a team ranked No. 10 by the Omaha World-Herald and labeled as a contender by the Lincoln Journal Star.

Though Alliance had three opportunities to score within the Northwest 30-yard line and defeat a ranked team in Class B, Seebohm doesn’t see last week as any type of morale victory.

In fact, Alliance is quite disappointed with last week’s result.

“We’re just disappointed because we felt like we let it get away from us,” Seebohm said. “We out-hit them, we out-yarded them, but unfortunately those stats don’t matter.

“That’s the thing we’re taking from it is we were right there, we just have to focus.”

In order to get back on track tonight, the Bulldogs will need to be well-equipped to handle Holdrege’s strong running game. The Dusters have plenty of size up front, a strong fullback and an athletic running back.

All the ingredients for a solid running offense.

“What they do offensively works with their personnel,” Seebohm said. “They’re big. They have some really big linemen, the fullback they have is big and they have a really shifty running back.”

Because of that, Alliance will line up in a 4-4 defense this evening.

“Defensively we’re switching to a 40-front, putting another guy on the line because they run so much,” Seebohm said. “They have so many big guys up front we need another guy to counter that.”

Offensively, Alliance won’t change much, Seebohm said. The Bulldogs, who have had plenty of success this season, will look about the same with Owen Shelmadine under center.

Homecoming kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. this evening at Bulldog Stadium.