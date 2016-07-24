Capital Punishment Hurts More Than The Executed

ALLIANCE — The death penalty is something about which many people argue, protest and give presentations supporting both sides of the argument. Capital punishment was and is a point of contention between political parties, religious groups and supporters or opponents of the death sentence.

“In May of last year the state legislature voted to repeal the death penalty, and replace it with sensible alternative with life without parole,” Matt Maly, who works with Nebraskans Against the Death Penalty (NDAP) and Retain a Just Nebraska said.

Maly explained Governor Pete Rickets had the issue put back on the ballot so Nebraskan’s can once again vote on it.

Maly works to get the word out to others that the legislature already repealed the death penalty and it was wrong to try to bring it back.

“The same conversation that happened in the legislature needs to happen in the voters, in the community,” Maly said. “Tonight’s event is part of that conversation.”

NADP brought members of the group Journey of Hope from around the country. Each of these speakers were directly impacted by the death penalty about several people who were affected by the death penalty in one-way or another.

“We are just folks from all walks of life,” George White, Cofounder of Journey of Hope said. “We all have stories, stories we wished we didn’t have to tell.”

Opponents to the reinstatement of the death penalty consists of people looking at it in a religious way, a matter of ethics and the sentence they feel those on death row should receive.

“The organization (NDAP) is lead by murder victims family members, those who have lost to violence.” White continued. “We are then joined by the other and ever widening circle of victims of this horrible sentence.”

White explained many people are not considered when putting an i nmate to death. There are family members of those on death row and families who lost a loved one through execution.

Many of these people are deeply affected by the execution of a family member. Some sink into a deep depression, some become angry at the justice system while others may go far as taking their own life

One gentleman by the name of Randy Gardener presented a small urn to the audience.

“This is what’s left of my brother,” Gardner said. “In 2010 my little brother was executed by firing squad by the state of Utah.

Gardner’s brother was strapped to a chair as five riflemen from 25 feet away counted backward from five. When the firing squad reached two, the riflemen all fired simultaneously.

Gardner said his brother was guilty of first-degree murder, but felt executing his brother did not deserve to die.

“The option could be life without parole,” Gardner said. “When the judge at his clemency hearing said that was an option that life without parole may be a bit better than the death penalty.”

Gardner said it affected his family in many ways. When his brother was executed, Gardner said it thickened him forever in his heart and his soul. He did not get the chance to see his brother before the execution and did not attend the execution of his younger brother. It was not until after his death and he was brought to the crematorium Gardner was allowed to see his brother.

“I had a chance to see my brother after he was executed, I was not there looking because he did not want us to see such a barbaric practice,” Gardner said. “I did get a chance before they cremated him, I unzipped the bag and looked at his chest, and seriously it looked like a bowling ball hit him. I could stick my hand right into it.”

Gardner described the condition of his brother, saying his lungs and heart were hanging out through his back.

Gardner’s brother had two children, one daughter and one son. Gardner’s niece, tried to kill herself because she was so upset over her father’s death.

“She took enough took enough pills to kill an elephant,” Gardner explained. “About two months later she tried to do it again.”

His niece turned to drugs and alcohol to try to ease her pain. She simply could not handle the death of her father and the manner in which he was executed.

When Gardner left the podium, a gentleman by the name of Bill Babbitt took the microphone and spoke about his brother Manny.

Manny Babbitt served two tours in Vietnam, and when he returned he suffered from posttraumatic stress disorder. At that point in time PTSD was not a recognized diagnosis.

“He had two wives walk away from him because they could not deal with his post traumatic stress disorder,” Babbitt said. “Back in those days they did not know what was going on.”

“He suffered a flashback back in December of 1980,” Babbitt said.

Manny Babbitt, in his unstable state, hit the victim with his fists and she died of a heart attack.

Babbitt saw items on the scene and realized his brother was responsible. To this day, most of Babbitt’s family will have nothing to do with him because they feel it was Babbitt’s fault Manny died.

“The police told me Manny would get the help that he needs,” Babbitt said. “The police didn’t lie to me. They were kind and gentle. They let me cry on their shoulders, and they promised Manny would not get the death penalty. The police did not lie to me”

Politicians took interest in the case and made an example of Manny. The idea was, since Manny killed someone, he should lose his life as well.

Babbitt began to take interest in the political process as well. He even got to speak to the UN about abolishing the death penalty worldwide.

White was the last speaker to tell his story. Running a small store, White allowed a man in just before the store closed. White said he gave the man all of the money out of the safe and then told them to get the money out of the cash register.

At the time the cash register was empty. White said he turned slowly toward the gunman to tell him there was not money in the register and the man began firing.

White was struck in the arm, leg and hip. He said his wife was face down in a pool of blood.

The legal system decided White was guilty of the murder of his wife and arrested him. After many years of appeals, an appellate court exonerated him of the crime. White said the judge looked at the evidence and was appalled by what he saw. Ballistic reports and other information were withheld in White’s initial trial, and the judge set White free on a technicality.

After the speakers finished telling their stories, Maly again took to the podium.

One thing Maly emphasized was to pay attention to the ballot, as it can be confusing. The death penalty was repealed under legislative bill 268 (LB268), so those who wish to keep capital punishment out of Nebraska should mark the box retain. This will retain the abolishment of the death sentence.

If one wants to have the death penalty returned should mark the box “repeal” in order to repeal LB268.

These individuals along with many others go around the state and told their stories and asked attendees to vote against the reinstatement of the death penalty.

“We are story tellers, stories we wished we didn’t have to tell,” White said.