Chadron Topples Senior Spartans, Ends Alliance Season

CHADRON – The Alliance Senior Spartans legion baseball team ended its season Monday evening with an 11-1 loss in five innings to Chadron during the Class B, Area 7 American Legion Seniors District Tournament in Chadron.

Chadron pitcher Marc Fernandez threw all five innings for the Nationals, allowing one run off three hits.

With the loss, Alliance’s season came to an end. Chadron, the top seed in the district tournament, will go on to play Gering, the second seed, in the Class B, Area 7 championship this evening.

“Rough game,” Alliance Seniors head coach Scott Mills said. “We watched a lot of pitches go by today. We weren’t very aggressive at the plate and we watched a lot of strikes. You’re not going to hit too many balls when you’re standing there watching.”

The only Spartans to record a hit in the game was Connor Blumanthal’s second-inning single, Tucker Hill’s double to deep left field in the fifth, and Keegan Barker’s single two batters later to score Hill.

Other than that, Fernandez kept the Alliance bats silent. In total, Fernandez allowed just five base runners in the five-inning game.

“I won’t take anything away from him,” Mills said. “I think he hit the corners really well. I think he understood the strike zone and did a good job of hitting those corners. We just didn’t adjust to the strike zone and go out after them.

“Like I preached to the kids, you don’t have to agree with the strike zone, but you have to adjust to it. They didn’t adjust quick enough I don’t think.”

Despite the woes offensively, Alliance was competitive in Monday’s contest in all but one inning – the third inning.

Unfortunately for the Senior Spartans, that inning consisted of eight Chadron runs off three Spartan errors and two walked batters.

“Like a broken record, but it’s one inning every game, it seems like,” Mills said. “That’s what it was here. One inning, we take that one inning back, we’re right in this game. That’s baseball.”

With one run in the second and an eight-run third, Chadron’s 9-0 lead proved to be too much to crawl back into.

Alliance worked through four pitchers in the contest.

“It was tough,” Mills said. “We had to put some players in positions they don’t usually play a lot of, but the kids manned up and did a good job.”

Following the season-ending loss, Mills and assistant coach Dave Heckman took time to speak with each of the four seniors – Hill, Jeffrey Heusman, Barker and Andrew Ochoa – privately.

Their message?

“I told them thanks for their effort, thanks for their leadership, if there’s anything we can do for them in the future, don’t hesitate to call,” Mills said. “My feeling is when a kid plays for me once, they’re mine for life. Ten years down the road, if they need me, I’ll be there for them.”

Alliance ends the season with a 17-24 record.

“We can be strong next year,” Mills said. “We have some good kids coming up and we got good kids coming back. I’m excited.”