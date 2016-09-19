Changes And Updates On City Agenda

ALLIANCE — The Alliance City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow, Sept. 20, at the school board meeting room.

The meeting will start with introducing new employees Tammy Suit, account clerk, Kennedy Cyza, library page, and Cindy Zurn, museum collection clerk. Council will also proclaim Sept. 18-24 as Re-Tree Nebraska Week.

After the consent calendar, a conflict claim by Council member Fred Feldges for mileage and parking will be considered.

Following the conflict claim, the following ordinances are on the agenda: 2822, revise current water and sewer utility rates; 2823, modify the water and sewer rate section to reflect new structures and billing practices; 2817, Derik and Shannon Underwood wish to rezone their property (addressed as 222 E. 25th St.); 2818, Alliance Municipal Code regarding signs within residential zoning districts; 2819, Allow one of the five positions on the Senior Center Advisory Board to be non-resident; 2820, Adoption of the Classification and Compensation Plans; 2815, Add a Workforce Housing plan component to current Economic Development Plan; 2816, Vacate a portion of Agate Street; 2821, Consideration and will authorize the sale of property to Terry and Yvette Peltz in exchange for an easement.

Subsequently, a public hearing for an acquisition of property for an easement will follow.

The location and placement of said utilities and lines will benefit the city of Alliance and its residents.

-Res. 16-113; Award the installation of the new Laing Lake Supply Well to Downey Drilling Inc. of Lexington.

-Res. 16-114; Authorize the transfer from the Water Contingency fund to pay for repairs.

-Res. 16-115; Authorize city to enter a Consultant Agreement with M.C. Schaff & Associates for airport project.

-Res. 16-116; Aerial Ladder Platform Fire Truck Refurbishment to Sutphen Corporation.

-Res. 16-117; Authorize the 2017 health plan premiums and deductibles for employees.

Following the discussion of the resolutions, the council will converse on the three members; Wally Seiler, Fred Feldges, and Pasha Korber-Gonzalez that are attending the League Annual Conference in Kearney.

The staff is also requesting that the council consider changing the special fiscal year-end meeting from Friday, Sept. 30 to Thursday, Sept. 29. Following this discussion, council will consider board appointments and resignations prior to adjourning.