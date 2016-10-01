City Council Allows Sidewalk Agreement To Expire

ALLIANCE — The Alliance City Council met on Thursday afternoon for a short special meeting and the main discussion was a request made by Box Butte County for an extension of the Sidewalk Replacement fund. The introduction of the meeting began with the consent calendar being read with the approval of the minutes and the claims from the last meeting.

After the consent calendar was read, the discussion of the extension for the Sidewalk Replacement fund began. Box Butte County Commissioner Mike McGinnis detailed his request. McGinnis said that the current height of the curbs is proving to be a problem and is the reason for the extension. The original agreement from the City Council made in 2014 was for 24 months time in which this setback would be solved. The agreement made by the City Council was that they would only put so much money in to it. Council member Wally Seiler made the comment that the confusion of why an extension is needed is unnecessary in that some of it needed to be taken care of by the Board of Commissioners.

McGinnis said that the height of the curb can be a safety issue especially to those that are elderly or injured. Council member Pasha Korber-Gonzalez asked the question, “When did you realize the City was the people that needed to replace it?” McGinnis responded that it’s city property.

This poses slight confusion in that it’s like introducing a new project in that the curb replacement is not in the budget. Once the curbs were inspected, there seems to be no technical problems with them. The city council spoke that the curb is serviceable and couldn’t find anything outside the curb code. To replace the old curb to a completely new one is estimated to cost between $10,000 to $15,000.

Mayor Ralph Yeager mentioned that the city council is up against the deadline. The decision was made to let the current request that was made in 2014 expire until the council knows the specifics about the current situation. It will be left pending.

Next on the agenda was Res. 16-119 which “establishes the four enterprise funds percentage transfers to the General Fund at 12 percent” for the current 2015-16 year. Council member Earl Jones moved to establish the transfer percentage and it was seconded. The current 15 percent increase was brought to the table that its $1,000 under what was budgeted, however the motion was approved in the end. The meeting adjourned at 4:58 p.m.