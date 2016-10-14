Clair Sorensen, 82

OLATHE — Clair Ehm Sorensen, 82, most recently of Olathe, Kan., passed away on Oct. 1, 2016.

Clair was born to Ehm and Flora Sorensen on Feb. 19, 1934, in Julesburg, Colo. He met Marie Arney (of North Platte) in February 1958, they married Aug. 10, 1958.

Growing up in Alliance, Clair, who was known as “Ehmie,” lettered in football, basketball and track. He was awarded his Eagle Scout status in high school. He obtained his Education Degree at Nebraska State Teachers College in Kearney. He taught English Literature and Geography along with coaching football, basketball and track for three years at North Platte High School. He continued coaching his sons’ youth teams in Northglenn, Colo. He also served as president of Northglenn Little League Baseball. Clair joined Continental Oil Company in sales in 1960 until 1983. In this position the family lived in Nebraska, Colorado and finally Albuquerque, N.M. He also owned and operated a service station, obtained his real estate license and completed his career in sales. He and Marie lived in Albuquerque for 39 years. He was active at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church as an usher, board member and was the Friends In Christ Sunday School teacher for approximately 30 years. He also served as president of the El Dorado High School Booster Club from 1977-79.

Clair is survived by his by his wife of 58 years, their three children, Scott (Susan); Todd (Danelle) and Lisa (Marc). Seven grandchildren, Lauren (Zack), Benjamin, Brian, Catherine, Stephen, Jennifer and Sean; two great grandchildren, Nyko and Allyah and his sister, Kathleen Allen (of Owasso, Okla.).

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at https://www.mda.org/ or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Albuquerque, NM at http://www.fcanm.org/donate.

Services were Friday, Oct. 7, at Hope Family Fellowship in Kansas City, Kan.