Clouse State-Bound For Bobcats

BAYARD — Hemingford High School freshman Jacob Clouse will be representing the Bobcat cross country team for one more week this season.

Clouse qualified for the Class D Nebraska State Cross Country Championships with a 14th-place finish at the Class D-6 District Meet at Bayard’s Chimney Rock Golf Course Thursday afternoon.

“We were extremely proud of our runners who competed in the District Meet Thursday,” head coach Cindy Lanik said.

Clouse recorded a time of 18 minutes, 44 seconds. The top 15 individual finishers qualify for the state meet.

He qualified for state by beating out Nathan Kemling of Perkins County and Tate Coss of Garden County, who finished in 18:44.5 and 18:45, respectively for 15th and 16th.

The Bobcat freshman helped Hemingford placed fifth in the boys division with 137 team points. Dundy County-Stratton (57) and Bridgeport (62) finished first and second, respectively.

Senior Bobcat Jacob Hollinrake took 30th place individually with a time of 20:26. Jaydon Walker took 33rd in 20:43, while Luke Cullan crossed in 21:19, Hadley Elder crossed in 21:24, and Austin Wobig finished in 21:41.

Hemingford’s Brooke Galles took 42nd individually with a time of 28:24.

Now, Clouse will compete in the Class D Nebraska State Boys Cross Country Championships at Kearney Country Club.