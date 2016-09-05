Welcome to the Alliance Times-Herald’s new website. We are working to make your experience better, more convenient and modern.
Our hope is that this will make things easier for all of our subscribers.
Please feel free to browse around our new site and let us know what you think. If you find anything particularly good or bad, please let us know so we can make your experience an even better one.
Thank you everyone,
Mychal Wilson
Comments
9/5/2016 Appreciate the website– extremely informative and lots to explore!
Thank you! I love it!
Where is the paper for us online subscribers. No 15th or 16th???????????????
I liked how Senator Fischer was able to single out heroin & opioid as the only addictions worthy of his time. We live in a world that is addiction filled. Food, drugs, alcohol, sugar, tobacco, cell phones just to name a few. If the good senator wants to combat something then he needs to get to the heart of it! ADDICTION period! This will never happen though as these addictive items come with influential backers. I am not against any of these items personally but I just hate when the obvious root cause is ignorred.
Very good website!
I HAD WROTE A PEACE TO BE PUT IN THE PAPPER . VOISE OF THE PEOPLE AND IT HAS NOT YEAT HIT THE PAPPER . I WROTE THIS OVER A MONTH AGO . JUST CAUSE THERE ARE THE OWNLY PAPER IN TOWN .WHEN PEOPLE WRITE SOMETHING TO BE PUT IN YOUR PAPPER THAY EXPECT TO SEE TO IN THE PAPPER. I HAVE CALLED AND CALLED THE PAPPER BUT KNOW ONE HAS YET TO CALL TO LET ME KNOW WHY IS TAKEN SO LONG TO GET PUT IN THE PAPPER.
When did you send the letter, when did you call and with whom did you speak? We will try to rectify the problem.
Thank you for your comment. Unfortunately I disagree with the quote you posted. As a reporter, the only thing we really have to sell is our credibility and integrity. If reporters lie and cheat, it can greatly damage or even destroy their reputation as a journalist.
I am sorry, but we do not put links to others on our site as we are a newspaper and not simply a blog. Any links from our site to another are for paid advertisements only.
Shame on you? Shame on you!! Did you get a release from the owner of the vehicle to post that picture?? License plates are personally identifiable. What if someone chooses to take the law into their own hands and seek vigilante justice because of the pictures you are posting? Are you going to pay if their vehicle gets vandalized? Also, maybe you better double check your facts!! There is NOT 2 handicapped stalls at that location. Did you ask the driver if they knew it was a handicapped space? Did you check the front of the vehicle for handicap decals? Did you ascertain all the facts before putting someone on blast? You can drive by any time of day and see someone parked in that space, it is not very clearly marked!! Nothing on the cement, and the sign is hanging up along with their many beer ads!! The parking at this establishment is haphazard at best anyway. I have personally parked in that spot not realizing it was a handicapped stall. Greatest hometown in America? …and this is what our local newspaper chooses to put out there!!
Thank you for your comment. The Supreme Court ruled that anything that can be viewed from a public place by the naked eye can be photographed and published. In public, there is not really such thing as privacy. The clerk in the store was told the police were going to be called and the occupants of the vehicle then left in something of a hurry. This is not a call for vigilante justice, it is simply displaying a photograph of someone parked in the disabled parking and not displaying a handicapped placard or license plate. Too many people turn their heads and too many people have contacted me concerning the “just for a second” use of disabled parking spaces.
When will the subscription on-line be available? Thanks
The subscription service should be functioning again. Use the subscriptions tab and it will take you to your login screen. We apologize for the problems we’ve encountered since beginning this new website. We anticipated we would probably have some issues, so when we moved the subscriptions from our old service to the new, we add 45 days to each of our paying customer’s subscriptions.
Regarding the PBR Scramble Golf Tournament-Nice pics, story seems to be incomplete. Would like to have seen which teams placed 4th thru 10th.
Thanks for the comment, Don. When the Monday’s paper went to print, the results hadn’t been put together yet, so that was about all that was available at the time. I will call back and see if I can get the full results and update the story.
Mychal, I had a difficult time reading the words in the portion that comes up over the woodgrain section. Also, are the classified rates posted anywhere?
I am not quite sure what you are referring to when you say the part that comes up over the wood grain. Everything should be on a white background. If you are getting sections that show the wood grain background instead of the white, try refreshing the page. This is typically caused by an issue of a slow computer, slow service or a problem with the browser.
As far as the classified rates, I will check on that and deal with it accordingly.
Thank you for your comments.
You are quite welcome. We welcome constructive criticism and do our best to take the suggestions made by our readers to heart.