Commissioners Adopt 2016-17 Budget

ALLIANCE — Lower property tax request and tax rate were some of the highlights as the Box Butte County Commissioners adopted the 2015-16 fiscal budget during a special meeting Thursday. Resolutions to adopt the budget, including allowable increase of restricted funds by 1 percent and a property tax request were signed by Chairman Susan Lore, and Commissioners Mike McGinnis and Doug Hashman.

The property tax request is $4,262,090 compared to $4,026,840 for 2015-16. Last year’s property tax rate was .304366 compared to .301289 proposed for 2016.

A resolution was passed to authorize/reauthorize the use of petty cash funds. The county clerk, treasurer, county court and sheriffs offices each have a petty cash fund also the Health Insurance is listed as a petty cash fund for $250,000.00.

The hearing was open for an hour during which time there was no public comment or questions. Resolutions 2016-15 through 2016-18 were passed and signed. The budget will be turned in to the state auditor on time according to state statute.