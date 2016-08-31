Commissioners Focus On Bringing Levy Down

ALLIANCE — The Box Butte County Commissioners met Monday morning for a special meeting and budget workshop.

The meeting was called to order followed by roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance and acknowledgement of the Open Meeting Act.

The agenda was approved as received.

The budget workshop began with some discussion regarding budgets and other county business as they waited for the conference call to come in from budget consultant Pete Peterson.

Adding a line item for postage to Zoning Administrator Mike Johnson’s budget was discussed and added.

It was discussed to add some funds to cover the projected cost for the Department of Health and Human Services building. County Attorney Charlotte Hood said that she received an email and forwarded it to all of the commissioners. The email stated that they narrowed their choice down to three buildings but they would like the board to make the final decision. There is still some confusion as to who would be responsible for the building so Hood will do some looking into the issue and since the subject was not on the agenda for this meeting discussion was put on hold and added to the next regularly scheduled meeting.

“For what it’s worth the State has alright got all the rest of our committees doing budget exercises to cut 10 percent for next year,” stated Commissioner Doug Hashman.

After some further budget discussion the call came through from Peterson and County Clerk Judy Messersmith set the official Budget Hearing for Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. A hearing must take place before the budget can be finalized the discussion at the workshop was just a proposed budget.

Several elected officials and department heads were present for the workshop — Sheriff Tammy Mowry and the sheriff’s Administrative Assistant Patty Kulas, Assessor Michelle Robinson, Deputy Treasurer Valery Bell, Hood, And Road Superintendent Barb Keegan.

“Where I saw the biggest jump was road department … Other big changes compared to last year’s budget were election, district court, sheriff, jail, and miscellaneous general,” Peterson said.

He added that last year’s levy was 30.4366 with a proposed levy 33.0075 as the budget stands right now.

Peterson added that last year’s value was $1,323,026,677 and the new value is $1,414,616,823. “That’s what I have from Michelle dated April 26 of this year. So the budget that was submitted and other revenue from that comes down to where it will take $4,669,290 with property tax. For an increase of $642,415 for a levy increase of 2.57. And then I also showed you the budgets that had sizable increase compared to last year.”

“Am I wrong that our budget would have to go down eight percent to avoid a raise in taxes?” stated Chairman Susan Lore.

The board again reviewed some of the county departments’ submitted budgets moving a few things around in roads, misc. general, sheriff and jail. Including a road grader that the county decided to purchase out of the inheritance funds account and Keegan will then make payments to inheritance. In the end the budget was brought down to where it needed to be to not get the big tax increase and keep the levy where it should be. Commissioner Mike McGinnis noted that these final numbers that they submit to the auditor are subject to change.