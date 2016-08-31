Contact Us

Address: 114 East 4th Street,
Alliance, NE 69301-0773
Phone:(308) 762-3060
Publisher
Tom Shaal
tom@alliancetimes.com
(308) 762-3060 Ext. 11
Director of Operations
Kyle Cummings
kyle@alliancetimes.com
(308) 762-3060 Ext. 17
NewsRoom
Managing Editor
John Weare
athnews@alliancetimes.com
(308) 762-3060 Ext. 24
Lifestyles Editor
Kay Bakkehaug
kaylifestyles@gmail.com
(308) 762-3060 Ext. 25
Advertising
Manager
Amanda Mittan
amanda@alliancetimes.com
(308) 762-3060 Ext. 27
Holly Wade
alliancetimesads
@gmail.com
(308) 762-3060 Ext. 26
Jaycee Smith
jaycee@alliancetimes@com
(308) 762-3060 Ext. 29
Classifieds & Legals
Sally Yeager
classified@alliancetimes.com
(308) 762-3060 Ext. 15
Circulation
Chris Nowak
circ-dist@alliancetimes.com
(308) 762-3060 Ext. 12
Sports Writer/Editor
Kyle Cummings
kyle@alliancetimes.com
(308) 762-3060 Ext. 17
To Report an Error or to Submit a Story Idea
athnews@alliancetimes.com
Keep on working, great job!
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thanks, However I am experiencing problems with your RSS. I don’t know why I cannot join it. Is there anyone else getting the same RSS problems? Anybody who knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanx!!
I was looking at some of your blog posts on this website and I conceive this website
is rattling instructive! Continue putting up.
bookmarked!!, I love your blog!
Thanks for the great post!
Unfortunately, I do not. We were using a rather simple one, but when WordPress updated, the plugin did not. Now it does not work any more. So far, I have had a lot of trouble with captcha plugins. We are a newspaper, and a lot of the extra security we tried to add cut our subscribers off from their downloadable onine addition. Make sure you locate one that is compatiblewith you platform version. I’ve found the simple ones to be the best. They seem to cause less problems and work rather well.
I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be what precisely
I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs?
I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write concerning here.
Again, awesome web log!
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out your
blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the
info you present here and can’t wait to take
a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, amazing blog!
Hey very nice blog!
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude!
Many thanks, However I am going through troubles with your RSS.
I don’t know why I can’t subscribe to it. Is there anybody
getting similar RSS issues? Anybody who knows
the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!!
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right.
This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
That is a very good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Brief but very precise info… Many thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article!
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long
comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again.
Anyhow, just wanted to say fantastic blog!
Comments are held in mediation so profane comments and spam comments can be filtered out of the mix. Unfortunately I do not see the long comment you made.
Amazing blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?
I’mplanning to start my own website soo but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go foor a paid option? There are so
many options out there that I’m comlletely confused .. Any suggestions?
Thank you!
What platform you use will really depend on your needs. The free WordPress themes are good if you are not planning to sell third party products. For example, we are a newspaper. We make a majority of our income from ads. WordPress.com themes do not allow for third party sales. If you do not plan on selling products, the .com version would probably be good for you. For a nominal fee you can have the wordpress.com removed from your URL.
Hello! This post could not be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept
talking about this. I will forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly
donate to this brilliant blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to brand new updates and will share this website
with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
We are actually a newspaper. We make our business out of selling advertisements. Newspapers don’t typically make much if any profit from the newspaper sales. The newspaper sales is what makes our ad space worth selling though. We appreciate the vote of confidence. We hope to continue to improve our customer’s and viewer’s experiences.
Pretty great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say
that I have really loved surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing on your feed and I’m hoping you
write again soon!
This desihn is wicked! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit annd your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
I reallly loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
I’m no longer positive the place you are getting your information, however good topic.
I must spend some time finding out much more or figuring out more.
Thank you for fantastic info I used to be looking for this
information for my mission.
Howdy would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say
this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a reasonable
price? Thanks, I appreciate it!
There is a multitude of host-servers out there, and finding the right fit may be difficult. We inspected several web-hosts before finding the one that suited us properly. The cost for our hosting service is approximately $800 a year. I do not have a specific host I would say that would be right for you. Shop around and read reviews to see what current and previous customers thought of the host. The price and the complexity of the website you are trying to build will be two of the major factors in looking for the proper host.
I just couldn’t leave your web site prior to suggesting that I
actually enjoyed the standard info an individual supply to your visitors?
Is gonna be again frequently to inspect new
posts
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide
credit and sources back to your blog? My blog is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would certainly benefit from some of the
information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you.
Many thanks!
We do not mind at all if you quote our newspaper. We only ask that it remain in the context as used in the original article and that an attribution be made to the newspaper and the author of the article.
Thank you for your interest in our newspaper.
I was pretty pleased to discover this website. I need to to thank you
for your time due to this fantastic read!!
I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you saved as
a favorite to see new things in your site.
you are truly a just right webmaster. The web site loading velocity is amazing.
It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece.
you’ve done a great job in this subject!
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Many thanks, However I am encountering problems with
your RSS. I don’t know the reason why I am unable to join it.
Is there anybody else having similar RSS problems?
Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanks!!
Thank you for pointing that out to us. The RSS Feed should be working properly now.
Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the other person’s blog link
on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do same in support of
you.
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem together with your site in web explorer,
may check this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and
a big element of other people will pass over your magnificent writing due
to this problem.
There are several choices for web browsers these days, and unfortunately Internet Explorer is not in the top three. The browser interprets the coding for the pages, and unfortunately there is nothing we can do to change IE’s programming.
Hello to all, the contents existing at this sjte are truly awesome for people experience, well,keep up the good work fellows.
I’m very pleased to discover this website. I need to to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!!
I definitely loved every bit of it and I have
you book marked to check out new information in your
blog.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or
something. I think that you could do with some
pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog.
A great read. I will certainly be back.
Can I simply just say what a relief to uncover an individual who truly knows what they are
talking about over the internet. You actually realize how
to bring a problem to light and make it important. More people ought to check
this out and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised that you’re not more popular given that you definitely have the
gift.
Do you mind if I quote a coujple of your posts as long aas I provide credit and sources bazck to your website?
My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would really benefit from some of the information yoou present here.
Please let mme know if this ok with you. Thank
you!
As long as you provide credit, we do not mind at all if you quote from our newspaper.
Thank you.
Its like you read my thoughts! You seem to grasp so much approximately this, like you wrote the e-book in it or something.
I believe that you simply could do with a few % to power the message home a bit, but instead of that, that
is great blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
My coder is trying to persuade me to move tto .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the
less. I’vebeen using WordPress on numerous websites
for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any kund of help woukd be really appreciated!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I to
find It really helpful & it helped me out a lot.
I am hoping to give one thing again and help others
such ass you aided me.
Hi there, after reading this remarkable article i am also cheerful
to share my experience here with colleagues.
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
I am looking into that right now. We were hacked two days ago. As far as I can tell, nothing was altered, although I had to go through the plug-ins individually to make sure the hacker did not change anything. My suggestion to you is to do what I am doing now and just shop around. There are many-many options out there. Your host may provide added security as well. What you need will depend on what you do. If you sell products from your site, the type of security you need is different than if you are selling subscriptions or if you sell nothing. So far, the better one’s I found range anywhere from $39 a year to $159 a month. It really depends on what the function of your site is.
I simply want to say I am beginner to blogging and site-building and absolutely enjoyed you’re blog site. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your site . You amazingly come with incredible posts. Cheers for sharing with us your blog.