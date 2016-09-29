Defense Leading The Charge For AHS Football Team

ALLIANCE — The Alliance High School defense has done plenty this season.

With two interceptions, four forced fumbles, and giving up just 15.8 points per game on average, the defense has been perhaps the main contributor for the Alliance High School football team’s success this season.

But there’s still one thing missing on the defensive end.

A shutout.

Alliance, 3-2 on the season, has held opponents to 14 points or less in three games this season. In each of those games, Alliance’s opponent has scored in the fourth quarter.

“Coach (Chris) Seebohm says he’s subbing down to keep us healthy and it bugs (defensive coordinator Kurt) Lambert a little bit,” Alliance High lineman Gage Rolls said. “He says he’s getting robbed of his three shutouts.”

That type of passion out of its defensive coordinator seems to play a role for Alliance.

“He’s a real loud, vocal guy,” linebacker Buster Wilson said. “His heart is in it so much. He loves it. We watched a couple JV games, freshman games with him. You couldn’t tell a difference between the JV games and a varsity game.

“He’s always intense.”

Really, that seems to be the approach the entire Alliance High defense had taken.

Intensity.

And according to defense, that’s the key to Alliance’s success moving forward.

“Defense wins championships,” Rolls said.

It also wins confidence, Wilson pointed out. With most of Alliance’s players starting both ways, finding a rhythm on defense can go a long way on the offensive side of the ball.

“If you start playing well on defense, you hope it starts to carry over to the offensive side of the ball,” Wilson said. “You hope that gets the ball rolling and gives confidence to everyone and we can keep improving from there.

“From last year, we’ve just improved as a group. All of us have. We all stick together. We try to bend and don’t break.”

Certainly Wilson and Rolls are two big pieces to the puzzle for the AHS defense. Wilson leads the team with 34 total tackles. He also has a team-high seven tackles for a loss. Rolls is second on the team in tackles with 32 tackles, including four tackles for a loss and two sacks.

But as Wilson points out, there’s plenty of production throughout the field for the Bulldogs.

Specifically, Wilson points to sophomore Baily Hood as a teammate who has stood out to him on the defensive side of the ball. Hood, a sophomore for AHS, has accounted for 17 tackles — third on the team for the Bulldogs.

“To be a sophomore and third on the team in tackles, he’s really proved himself for what he can do,” Wilson said.

Danny Vallejo (12) and Brendan Brehmer (11) have also accounted for more than 10 tackles on the team.

Now, Hood, Wilson, Rolls and the rest of the Alliance High defense will have at least four more opportunities at a shutout, beginning with a road test at Hastings Friday evening.

Keeping Hastings quarterback Alder Cade contained and ineffective will be one the main factors in finding defensive success Friday.

“They run an option-veer and like to pass the ball, so we’re going to have to shut down what they like to do,” Rolls said. ”If they’re passing the ball, I’m going to have to get pressure on the quarterback. He scrambles around a lot, so I’m going to have to work right techniques.”

Alliance (3-2) and Hastings (3-2) are scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. MT Friday in Hastings.