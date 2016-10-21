Domestic Violence: You Have To Ask For Help

How do you even start to write about this topic? It isn’t ever really talked about. I feel like this is a subject that is so obscure from regular conversation.

You wouldn’t know it if you spoke with me, but I’ve suffered from domestic violence. If I am being honest, I feel most of the people I know have suffered from this. There are plenty of you I meet, and you could be going through something horrendous, but I wouldn’t know it. How could I when you hide everything so well? Yet it isn’t very hard to spot an abuser.

The stigma is that men are the abusers and women are the victims, but that would just be irresponsible to assume that abuse only happens to women. To break that stigma, let’s be real about this problem: both, men and women, have to deal with this. You could be a husband with a wife that is abusive. You could be a boyfriend with a girlfriend that is abusive. You could be a girl with a mother that is abusive. Really you could replace any of those gender-related nouns with any other gender-related noun.

I believe every abuser would classify as a bully. However, that doesn’t mean they were born that way. As is the case for racism and sexism – hate is something that is taught, let’s be clear about that while we’re on the subject – so it is also the case for domestic violence, not that it justifies the behavior. They may have seen their parent beating on their spouse as a kid, which tells the kid that abusive behavior is normal and accepted.

Alcohol or drugs, more often than not, tend to be a factor in domestic violence. It alters your state of mind; of course it is a factor. You could argue that they (abusers) aren’t in their right mind, but they (abusers) were also the ones who put themselves in that state of mind. At any rate, it could also be the reason for abusive behavior.

PTSD is common for soldiers coming home from war, especially these days with all the awareness campaigns; June has been designated as PTSD Awareness Month, for example. PTSD, soldier or not, is another factor that plays into domestic violence.

Again, these factors don’t necessarily justify the abusive behavior, and there are plenty of factors to consider, but understanding the problem is the first step towards fixing it. Though, it is always easier said than done.

You don’t have to be the victim or the abuser to be effected by this, either. In a hypothetical, yet common, scenario, let’s take a traditional married couple as an example. Let’s say that the husband abuses his wife, which seems to be the stigmatized situation. Even if this couple doesn’t have children, others are still going to come into contact with this even if they don’t directly witness it or aren’t directly involved.

This wife still has to go to work the next day. This wife still has to run errands the next day. This wife, to some varying degree, will have to interact with society, to some varying degree, the next day. She will be embarrassed by it, rightfully so. Wouldn’t you be embarrassed if it were you on the receiving end of a thrown beer bottle to the face?

If you are on the receiving end at all, even if indirectly, it is heartbreaking; to watch somebody suffer for something unknown, never knowing what you’ll be going home to. Will it be a good day and peaceful or is he drunk again?

There are too many situations, unique, similar, and different for a non-expert like myself to convey the seriousness of this. What I do know is that too many out there suffering from domestic violence think, “What did I do wrong?” when in reality, it isn’t even their fault.

You can’t change anybody, nor do you have the right to change anybody. You CAN get help, however. There are plenty of places able to help you, but you have to ask. I know it is embarrassing, and you probably feel like nothing will come of it, but you would be wrong. If you don’t take the first step forward to getting help, then how can you expect anybody else to?

You do so well in hiding it up. Bruises and scrapes and scratches, all of it easily covered in make-up and make-believe stories like “I fell at work.” You hiding because you’re embarrassed isn’t hurting anybody but yourself and possibly those who are close to you, too.

Set boundaries for yourself. How far is too far? How much are you willing to take and allow before something more serious happens?

The National Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-787-3224. This is my effort to reach any of you dealing with this. Find the courage within yourself to speak up and get some help. Find the courage within yourself to treat yourself kindly enough to do something about it, even if it is just talking to somebody you trust.