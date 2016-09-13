Eleanor Dill, 92

ALLIANCE — Eleanor Marjorie (Jesse) Dill, 92, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at Highland Park Care Center.

She was born to Frank S. and Bess M. (Jones) Jesse on December 19, 1922. Eleanor was born in a boxcar in the eastern part of Alliance and was raised on the family ranch in the Sandhills.

Eleanor graduated from Alliance High School in 1941. She rode in the Panhandle Patrol Horse and Rider Drill Team and was a member of the U.S.O.

Eleanor enlisted in the Army on March 19, 1945, and on April 3, 1945, she was stationed in the TB ward at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver, Colo., as a medical tech. She was honorably discharged on Nov. 10, 1946.

On Oct. 3, 1948, she was united in marriage to Thomas E. Dill in Alliance.

Eleanor worked for several dentists in Alliance. Tom and Eleanor owned and operated the Dairy Isle and Dairy Isle Wagon for seven years, until they were forced to sell it because of Eleanor’s health. She then went to work as a CSM at Good Samaritan Nursing Home retiring after 22 years.

After retiring, Tom and Eleanor loved traveling around the United States. She was a lifetime member of the Alliance United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion and Sallows Military Museum. She also belonged to the Sheri Butte Extension Club, RSVP and after 12 years and at the age of 90 retired from her volunteer work at St. Agnes Academy. She was also a Campfire Leader and Cub Scout Dean Mother. She also loved to knit and bake and sharing with her friends and family.

She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Bill) Ireland of Alliance and Cyndia (Doug) Gray of Garden City, Kan., her daughter-in-law, Maggie Dill of Lincoln, the lights of her life, her six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lois Ravert, and her brother, Bob (Shirley) Jesse and her sister-in-law, Virginia Jesse of Alliance and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, her son, Tom Dill, her brother, Lester Jesse, an infant sister, Elizabeth and her brother-in-law, Vern Ravert.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Gideon Achi officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to the Sallows Military Museum.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.