Facelift At The Senior Center



By JULIE OLSON

Contributor

One of Alliance’s best resources for older adults, the Senior Center, is getting a facelift!

“I look forward to seeing everything completed. We are painting the dining room, keeping it light and bright. The outside of the building will be painted soon,” said Terry Grosz, the Senior Center RSVP/Handyman director. RSVP is a National Grant-funded program designed to enlist the experience and enthusiasm of men and women 55 years of age and older, for the enhancement of the community. RSVP provides unlimited opportunities for volunteer service through non-profit private or public organizations, governmental or proprietary health care agencies.

There are well over 50 community enhancing agencies, or volunteer “stations” with corresponding duties that are commonly needed for that entity. The variety of opportunities assure that a volunteer can pursue something of their interest, and utilize their experience and skills.

Grosz has put in her retirement notice after 10 years on the job. “At first the job was difficult. Now, I love it and it is hard to leave. I want to see these projects finish before my retirement date.”

The Senior Center is located at 212 Yellowstone. Nutritious meals are provided by the Aging Office of Western Nebraska. Nutrition Site Manager Liz Taylor, sees that things run smoothly and that everyone on the home delivery meal program is taken care of. Taylor commented, “I am delighted with the new facelift!”

The cook staff does a great job of making delicious, healthy food for home-delivered meals as well as for the patrons who enjoy congregate meals Monday through Friday at the Senior Center.

The Senior Center has more than just meals. There are individuals who meet there to play cards, visit or work on jigsaw puzzles. Bingo is played every Wednesday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The Golden Age Card Club, open to all seniors, meets for potluck dinner, fellowship and cards at the Senior Center the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. All are invited to enjoy Book Club book reviews at the Senior Center the first Friday of each month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

In addition to routine activities, Seasonal Socials are scheduled at the Senior Center throughout the year. Oktoberfest will be on Friday, Oct. 14. There will be music, dance and refreshments from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.