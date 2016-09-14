Failor, Purviance Compete In Gering Invitational

GERING – Alliance’s Katie Failor and Cherokee Purviance competed in the Gering Girls Golf Invitational Tuesday at Gering’s Monument Shadows Golf Course.

Failor shot a 117 to lead the Bulldogs, while Purviance carded a 133.

With just two members golfing, Alliance did not record a team score.

Scottsbluff won the team competition with a 368, while Gering placed second with a 372 and Sidney’s 391 took third.

Mitchell’s Kenzey Kanno shot a 76 to win the individual crown in Gering.

The Alliance High School girls golf team will be back in action at the Ogallala Invitational Monday.