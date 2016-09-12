ALLIANCE — “I’ve had this condition since Mother’s Day, that was also my accident,” explained Hayley Whitsett about her accident. “I was on a horse, and it was spooked by the dog. The horse went up on its back feet and my foot got caught in the stirrup. I tried to pull the reins to stop the horse, but it would not stop. It was spooked. So when I fell, my head was hitting the cement.”

The Eagle’s Club hosted a fundraiser for Hayley Whitsett’s medical expenses on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. One way to raise money was buying food at $8 per plate, serving Indian Tacos, rice and beans, and a drink. The other, a silent auction with about 75 different items. A few of the items mentioned for the auction were coffee gift certificates, Husker items, and plant décor.

Wednesday of this week at 10 a.m. is when her surgery will take place in Omaha. Some of the injuries sustained in the accident were a dislocated jaw and part of her skull missing at the front of her head.