Gering Downs Alliance In Five-Set Thriller Tuesday

GERING – After making strides over the last two weekends, the Alliance High School volleyball team took a step back Tuesday evening, losing in five sets to Gering (5-18).

Gering’s victory over Alliance Tuesday was its first Class B Nebraska win of the season.

Gering defeated Alliance 18-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 15-11 Tuesday in Gering.

“To say we are disappointed with this loss is an understatement,” Alliance head volleyball coach Angie Hiemstra said. “We played hard at times, but just have too many unforced errors.”

Though Alliance made threats at retaking the lead from Gering late, cutting Gering’s lead to two points as late as 13-11 in the fifth set, Gering went on to win the final two points to close out Alliance, 15-11.

Gering’s Makenzie Dunkel had 12 kills in the match to lead the host Bulldogs to victory.

Alliance was led offensively by senior Kami Felker, who had 13 kills and two aces.

Ryley Rolls had 10 kills, three solo blocks and two assisted blocks, while Josie Otto had three solo blocks and two assisted blocks.

Marque Crowe went for six kills and 14 digs, while Sydney Nordeen had a team-high 15 digs.

KayLee McDonald had 11 digs and 17 set assists and MaKayla Davidson added 11 set assists.

Alliance, now 9-8 on the season, will travel to Sidney Thursday. Freshman matches begin at 5 p.m. with junior varsity and varsity to follow.

The loss Tuesday was Alliance’s first loss in district play. Now, AHS is 3-1 against its district foes in Scottsbluff, Gering and Sidney.