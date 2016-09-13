Girard, Ruff Compete In Broken Bow Rodeo Over Weekend

BROKEN BOW – Alliance’s Bernie Girard and Riley Ruff competed in the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association circuit in Broken Bow over the weekend.
Here are full local rodeo results from the weekend.
Saturday’s results
Barrel Racing
1. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 16.124
9. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 16.595
24. Taylor Gier, Scottsbluff, 19.233
41. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 22.066
47. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 22.889
Breakaway Roping
1. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 2.410
3. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 2.750
16. Taylor Whetham, Morrill, 12.680
Girls Cutting
3. Bayli Bilby, Chadron, 71
Goat Tying
5. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 10.210
10. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 12.080
Pole Bending
3. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 21.778
7. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 22.071
13. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 22.798
34. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 28.097
Steer Wrestling
8. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 11.000
Team Roping
3. Taylor Whetham, Morrill, 7.110
3. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 7.110
5. Trayton Travnicek, Minatare, 9.590
8. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 12.560
11. Lane Chasek, Mitchell, 13.690
14. Cameron Jensen, Bingham, 14.370
14. Jackson Davis, Bingham, 14.370
Tie Down Roping
1. Clayton Symons, Mitchell, 10.950
7. Ty Chasek, Mitchell, 13.840
13. Jackson Davis, Bingham, 18.750
18. Cameron Jensen, Bingham, 22.870
19. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 24.720
Sunday’s results
Barrel Racing
2. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 15.953
10. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 16.404
12. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 16.534
34. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 17.721
42. Taylor Gier, Scottsbluff, 19.449
Breakaway Roping
6. Morgan Darnell, Gordon, 2.840
10. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 3.030
11. Taylor Whetham, Morrill, 3.120
Bull Riding
2. Conner Halverson, Gordon, 55
Girls Cutting
2. Bayli Bilby, Chadron, 72
Goat Tying
6. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 9.840
Pole Bending
2. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 20.990
11. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 22.022
16. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 22.645
41. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 27.903
43. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 28.341
Steer Wrestling
8. Jackson Davis, Bingham, 8.410
12. Ty Chasek, Mitchell, 11.410
Team Roping
1. Taylor Whetham, Morrill, 6.880
1. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 6.880
2. Lane Chasek, Mitchell, 7.190
16. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 15.470
Tie Down Roping
2. Bernie Girard, Alliance, 10.380
4. Jackson Davis, Bingham, 12.400
9. Cameron Jensen, Bingham, 15.090
15. Blaine Flack, Crawford, 20.620