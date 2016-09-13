Girard, Ruff Compete In Broken Bow Rodeo Over Weekend

BROKEN BOW – Alliance’s Bernie Girard and Riley Ruff competed in the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association circuit in Broken Bow over the weekend.

Here are full local rodeo results from the weekend.

Saturday’s results

Barrel Racing

1. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 16.124

9. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 16.595

24. Taylor Gier, Scottsbluff, 19.233

41. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 22.066

47. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 22.889

Breakaway Roping

1. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 2.410

3. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 2.750

16. Taylor Whetham, Morrill, 12.680

Girls Cutting

3. Bayli Bilby, Chadron, 71

Goat Tying

5. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 10.210

10. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 12.080

Pole Bending

3. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 21.778

7. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 22.071

13. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 22.798

34. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 28.097

Steer Wrestling

8. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 11.000

Team Roping

3. Taylor Whetham, Morrill, 7.110

3. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 7.110

5. Trayton Travnicek, Minatare, 9.590

8. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 12.560

11. Lane Chasek, Mitchell, 13.690

14. Cameron Jensen, Bingham, 14.370

14. Jackson Davis, Bingham, 14.370

Tie Down Roping

1. Clayton Symons, Mitchell, 10.950

7. Ty Chasek, Mitchell, 13.840

13. Jackson Davis, Bingham, 18.750

18. Cameron Jensen, Bingham, 22.870

19. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 24.720

Sunday’s results

Barrel Racing

2. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 15.953

10. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 16.404

12. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 16.534

34. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 17.721

42. Taylor Gier, Scottsbluff, 19.449

Breakaway Roping

6. Morgan Darnell, Gordon, 2.840

10. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 3.030

11. Taylor Whetham, Morrill, 3.120

Bull Riding

2. Conner Halverson, Gordon, 55

Girls Cutting

2. Bayli Bilby, Chadron, 72

Goat Tying

6. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 9.840

Pole Bending

2. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 20.990

11. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 22.022

16. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 22.645

41. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 27.903

43. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 28.341

Steer Wrestling

8. Jackson Davis, Bingham, 8.410

12. Ty Chasek, Mitchell, 11.410

Team Roping

1. Taylor Whetham, Morrill, 6.880

1. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 6.880

2. Lane Chasek, Mitchell, 7.190

16. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 15.470

Tie Down Roping

2. Bernie Girard, Alliance, 10.380

4. Jackson Davis, Bingham, 12.400

9. Cameron Jensen, Bingham, 15.090

15. Blaine Flack, Crawford, 20.620