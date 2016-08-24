Governor Ricketts Highlights Property Taxes At Town Hall

ALLIANCE — Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a town hall meeting at Newberry’s yesterday. Senator Al Davis was also there, with a brief speech about a few major topics.

Ricketts had mentioned Legislative Bills 958 and 959. LB 958 is a bill for an act relating to revenue and taxation; to change provisions relating to property tax credits. LB 959 is a bill for an act relating to education.

He had mentioned that the biggest issue for Nebraskans has been property taxes and continued with tax relief, “One of the challenges we’ll have is that revenues are coming in below forecast. So for our fiscal year, our revenues are $95 million, or 2.2 percent below what the forecast is. Of course, any kind of tax relief we do has to fit within that context of budget. We can’t spend more money than we’ve taken in.”

Aid support was the next issue, “Making government be more effective, more efficient, more customer focus; our public health and human services tackled Access Nebraska. In August 2014, before I took over, the hold time was nearly 24 minutes.”

“Just by focusing on process improvement, we took it from 24 minutes and hit our target of 5 minutes or less. This allows more time for processing and demonstrates a lot of improvement,” Ricketts provided.

“Not only do we provide better service, but the federal government is now no longer threatening to take $17 million. We all would have had to make that up in state dollars; we actually prevented the federal government from penalizing us and saved taxpayer dollars.”

With him was an informative graph, a pie chart, showing where the budget is being spent throughout the state of Nebraska titled as: FY 2016-17 General Fund Appropriations

In the budget: Medicaid and other State Aid to individuals to receive 32 percent, $1.401 billion. State Aid to Schools to receive 28 percent, about $1.2 billion. University of Nebraska to receive 14 percent, about $601 million. Operations — Governor’s Cabinet Agencies to receive 14 percent, about $615 million. Operations — Non-Code Agencies to receive 6 percent, about $282 million. State Aid to Local Governments to receive 3 percent, about $112 million. State Aid to Community Colleges to receive 2 percent, about $101 million. State Colleges to receive 1 percent, about $55 million. Agency Construction to receive about $500,000.

Afterwards, he fielded questions from the audience, spoke individually to local constituents, and then with the media to finish up town hall.