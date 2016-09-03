Growth And Innovation: Ashley Dudden

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series to promote leaders within the community who help Alliance continue to thrive.

ALLIANCE — “I graduated in 2001, here in Alliance,” said Ashley Dudden. Referring to the building of her business, Studio A, “This is one of the buildings I grew up in. My parents, and family, always ran retail stores so I’ve always had a love for the downtown here.”

She received her degree, a Bachelor in Fine Arts, at UNL after 6 years where she studied Graphic Design, Photography, and Painting. “I moved home to actually help my parents close their retail store and then work for the schools for a while as a para and a substitute teacher,” she explained.

“I started giving private lessons in our other building and found there was a huge calling for kids wanting to take art classes; consistent and year long. Between the Carnegie Arts Center and here, there is an outlet for kids to be able to do art.”

“Theycan get a little more into it at the middle school and high school, but they’re not getting it in the younger ages. This is something I can provide for them, and I still get to paint, as well,” expressed Dudden. “I don’t know how to live without painting, really. Being able to experience it with other people; not only am I teaching the kids, but they inspire me as well so seeing them create is … it’s just keeping creativity alive within the community.”

Art is her main way of providing to the community. Coupled with that, she is hoping to provide services to the community with her business.

“Kyren Conley is someone that I collaborate with,” explained Dudden on who she’s worked with in the community. “She works with Carnegie Arts Center and is president of Box Butte Art Society. Both of us went to UNL, but at different times; that’s helped me connect and get things going with everybody.”

Some of the programs they’ve done together, “Some of our meetings are held here,” remarked Dudden in reference to her Studio, “or our art days, which are actually open to the public. People bring their own supplies for that, so we just hang out and make art together on those days.”

In the near future, Ashley will be providing classes for different ages; Little Picassos (2 to 3 years old), Young Monets (4 to 5 years old), Level 1 (Kindergarten through 2nd Grade), Level 2 (3rd through 5th grade), and Level 3 and 4 (6th through 12th grade) and will begin Sept. 12.

Dudden, in her own way, is providing to the Alliance community and promoting growth within her town. Art has been revered as a crucial part to the human experience. It can provoke thought, challenge your current ideas, change perception of the world you live in, or simply allow you to express yourself.

If you would like to reach out to her or for information, visit Studio A located at 424 Box Butte Ave.