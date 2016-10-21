Growth And Innovation: Kyren Conley

“Look at the feathers; isn’t that incredible? And then Michelle, she does these great little canvases, and then she creates jewelry based on it,” explained Kyren enthusiastically about some of the art on display at the Carnegie Arts Center (CAC). She pointed at one painting showing a bird perched on antlers, then to some of the jewelry beside it.

Kyren Conley graduated from Alliance in 2007, “I graduated from here in ’07 and my big goal was to get out of the small town and go to the big city and go to art school at UNL. Well, while I was at UNL, I started missing my little hometown.”

“I think I felt fairly sad learning about dying, small town culture and the aging population, you know, nobody was coming back to contribute. I hoped that somebody would help Alliance grow and then I came to the realization that I could be that person,” expressed Kyren about what ultimately brought her back home. “After college, I lived in a small town near Lincoln and I thought that if I was going to live in a little town and contribute to it, it might as well be my own.”

She finished her degree in 2011 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art with an emphasis in oil painting. She lived in Aurora, Nebraska for a short period of time before moving back home to Alliance.

“My parents live here. This is where I grew up and spent most of my life. While I was in college, I worked with Professor Sandra Williams. Her emphasis is community art projects; right now, she’s volunteering for the prison system to teach them mural making. So it’s all about bettering public space through art making. I thought that would be great for Alliance, you know, beautification of public spaces, contributing back to the Carnegie, especially. This is a great place for that,” Kyren conveyed some of her influences throughout earlier experiences and how they continue to influence her today.

She continued about her aspirations and jobs she’s held, “I had several different jobs. I thought I’d be a teacher at first and go for my Masters in Art Education, which I am still working on. The Carnegie was kind of my calling, though. I just got randomly asked to work here and thought it would be perfect, it fits in nicely with my other job.

“One of my favorite things about the Carnegie is that I have the power to affect change here. I’m not working in a big city gallery where I am just nobody and no one, just a helper that doesn’t have any decision making power. Here, my ideas are heard and I have more creative control. If I want to teach a class, I can teach a class. If I have a new idea, we have a board of people that I know personally that will take my ideas seriously. Whether they decide to act on them or not, at least my voice is heard at the Carnegie.”

Kryen currently works for the CAC as an Administrative Assistant, and for OHD, Office of Human Development, adding value to the lives of people with disabilities. She seems to love her jobs, but in her free time, she also is the President of the Box Butte Art Society, which collaborates with Studio A to provide a free space for members to bring their own art supplies and work on their art projects.

“I want to incite change, hopefully. I think, now, it is time to pass the torch on to other free thinkers, and who have the energy to do it. We have the time and the energy to put into these things, but I am really passionate about making this place more accessible to younger generations and future generations,” conveyed Kyren.

She has proven to been a fluid leader with her own innovative ways to help Alliance grow. If you would like to reach out to her, you can find her at the Carnegie Arts Center or contact her through the Box Butte Art Society Facebook page.

This series is to promote leaders within our community to help Alliance continue to thrive. Be sure to keep an eye out for our next article where we will continue informing you of who provides to our unique and wonderful town.